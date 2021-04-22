TikToker Dalha goes viral with incredible Darling in the Franxx Zero Two cosplay - Dexerto

Popular TikTok star Dalha went viral online after sharing her mind-blowing Darling in the Franxx cosplay. The artist’s stunning transformation into Zero Two will leave fans of the anime in awe.

While TikTok was initially associated with viral dance videos, the social media site in has also become an explosive platform for cosplaying. Artists such as Dalha wow millions of viewers with their incredible transformations into pop-culture characters.

The Korean star went viral in April after she shared her jaw-dropping recreation of Darling in the Franxx heroine, Zero Two. Her insanely detailed costume truly brings the Studio Trigger protagonist to life like you’ve never seen before.

Viral TikTok cosplay brings Darling in the Franxx’s Zero Two to life

Originally debuting in 2018, Darling in the Franxx was the breakout series of the year. The mecha anime was a joint project by CloverWorks and Studio Trigger. Viewers around the world quickly fell in love with show’s lead protagonist, Zero Two.

Korean cosplayer Dalha brought the character to life in a video that exploded on TikTok. In the viral clip, the personality decides which anime character to dress up as before detailing her process of re-creating the Darling in the Franxx heroine’s iconic look.

While there are many stunning cosplays of the beloved character, most viewers only get to see the final version of a costume. Getting a step-by-step view at how Dalha meticulously transforms into Zero Two is an incredible glimpse at how much work cosplayers put into their craft.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Korean TikTok star actually shot another video in January where she recreated popular scenes from the anime. From showing off her fangs to holding her hand out, the artist truly captured the anime heroine’s quirky personality.

Despite only having a single season, Darling in the Franxx has become a worldwide hit. Zero Two in particular has become an icon of the genre. So much so that she even had a viral dance on TikTok named after her.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about are in luck as popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation have every single episode on their platforms right now. Fingers crossed for a season two!