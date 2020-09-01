The Legend of Korra cosplayer goes viral as the real life Avatar

A Legend of Korra cosplayer went viral after sharing her mind bending transformation into the Avatar. The talented artist’s insanely accurate take on the Nickelodeon heroine is one of the best things fans will see all week.

In 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon. Viewers around the world fell in love with its story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of earth, air, water, and fire.

The series was so popular, it got a spin-off sequel in 2012 called The Legend of Korra. Bringing the show’s new protagonist to life, a cosplayer transformed into the character with a stunning costume.

Cosplayer goes viral as perfect Avatar Korra

The Legend of Korra takes place 100 years after the passing of Aang, and centers on the new Avatar – Korra. The fierce heroine has to find her place in a world that is quickly becoming modernized.

Prolific cosplayer ‘CutiePieSensei’ went viral on Instagram when she shared her jaw-dropping depiction of the Nickelodeon character. The talented artist perfectly captured Korra’s season one look by re-creating her Water Tribe styled hair, which includes a ponytail and two braids.

Posing next to screenshots from the animation, CutiePie shows off just how accurate her costume truly is. She looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if the Avatar has punched her way out of the screen.

In another shot shared to social media, the cosplayer also shows off her season four look when Korra cuts off her long hair. The artist mirrors her short bob haircut, while wearing her new outfit which features blue arm sleeves.

Not only is her costume incredibly faithful to the series, she also nailed the character’s look. From her arched eyebrows, to her sparkling blue eyes, this is easily one of the best Korra cosplays we have ever seen.

The Legend of Korra has seen a resurgence in popularity in 2020 after Netflix added it to their service in August. New and old fans have re-discovered the sequel story after The Last Airbender.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary for the Avatar franchise, as its first episode originally aired in 2004. After its success, the streaming service plans on adapting the animation into a drama. For everything we know about the project so far, check out our guide here.