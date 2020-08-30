The Last of Us cosplayer survives the apocalypse as perfect Ellie

A Last of Us cosplayer went viral with an insanely accurate portrayal of Ellie. The artist looks so much like the game's lead protagonist, the photos could easily be mistaken for screenshots from the PlayStation game.

The Last of Us made its groundbreaking debut in 2013 on the PlayStation 3. The Naughty Dog-developed title was praised by critics for its cinematic narrative, and incredible acting.

Advertisement

The game is so critically acclaimed that HBO is adapting it into a television series. Bringing the main protagonist to life, a cosplayer went viral when she pulled off the perfect re-creation of Ellie.

Last of Us cosplayer becomes real life Ellie

The Last of Us mainly centers on lead protagonist Joel Miller, however the broken hero's story becomes intertwined with fourteen-year-old survivor Ellie. The young heroine however became the breakout star of the PS3 title and became the lead in its sequel which debuted in 2020.

Advertisement

Bringing the popular character to life, cosplayer 'Dabbu Cosplay' shared her mind blowing take on Ellie. The creator went viral on Instagram after showing off how close she looks to the PlayStation icon.

In the picture she shared on social media, the artist poses as the heroine in her Part 1 outfit. Dabbu absolutely nailed the look, re-creating her iconic red shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. The whole piece is tied together by the desolate background which looks like the apocalyptic locations from the game.

The creator shared another close-up shot, which truly demonstrates how perfect she pulls the depiction off. In the post, the cosplayer channels Ellie's expressive look, while showing off her freckles and parted brown hair.

Advertisement

In what could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from the game, Dabbu poses as the bloodied and scarred heroine. The black and white filter looks just like the pictures players can take while playing the PS4 release.

The Last of Us has continued to be one of the most popular games in the industry. So much so, that it's coming to the big screen as a live action drama by HBO. For everything we know abut the TV project so far, check out our guide here.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into Nezuko Kamado



In 2020, the game got a sequel called Part 2. It was largely met with praise from critics, although received great backlash on social media from fans angry at the series' direction.