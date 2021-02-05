Spectacular Diablo cosplayer brings Lilith to life

If there’s one thing Diablo fans love, it’s insane cosplays. This cosplayer has tackled recreating Lilith, the demonic daughter of Mephisto and has truly brought the Daughter of Hatred to life.

Blizzard’s Diablo universe is packed to the brim with characters that we all secretly want to be. From Diablo himself to Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred, gamers everywhere can’t help but admire the artistry that goes into the franchise.

Sadly, whether us Diablo fans like it or not, we won’t be seeing Diablo IV anytime soon. An announcement on January 4, 2021, killed that dream before it had even began.

So, to tide us over until we can finally start crawling through Hell’s dungeons once more, we’ve discovered an amazing cosplay that’ll ignite some excitement in every Diablo fan.

Diablo cosplayer becomes hatred herself

An insane cosplay from Maike, an artist based out of Germany, shows off her amazing recreation of Lilith, the face of Diablo IV.

In a stunning collection of photos she’s seen plotting universal downfall in Lilith’s iconic black and gold v-neck dress, which has all of the embroidery and patterns that makes the original so beautiful. Cut perfectly to add an element of lust to the entire ensemble, it’s pretty hard to hate this outfit.

Where the cosplay is quintessentially Lilith, though, is in the devilish details. Impressively crafted black horns protrude from Maike’s skull, wrapping around her cheek bones just as her muse’s do.

The huge, bat-like wings are also eyecatching. Shrouding her form like a demonic cape, the pose Lilith’s sense of elegance but equally mirrors the danger that she exudes.

Diablo IV might be delayed, but fans are still hyped

Despite the bad news that we’ll be waiting until 2022 to get our hands on the latest instalment in the iconic series, it’s safe to say that cosplays like this one dampen the disappointment a little.

It’s the community that keeps the Blizzard universe alive, and we can’t wait to see what else Maike pulls out of her hat. Hopefully it’s some more Diablo, but maybe we’re bias.