Sneaky mesmerizes fans with amazing FGO Shuten Douji cosplay

Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi has done it again. The former League of Legends pro has fooled everyone with yet another amazing genderbend cosplay, this time featuring Fate Grand Order’s Shuten Douji in a cute maid outfit.

Sneaky was once one of the best AD carries to take to Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends. However he’s traded in the bright lights of the LCS Arena for the cosplay stage over the last couple of years, and he’s taken fans by storm.

His cosplays are much loved by fans, so much so that he has over 1,500 supporters on Patreon. While he’s cosplayed the franchise that made him popular in the first place many times, he also has another love ⁠— Fate Grand Order.

While he’s showcased cosplays of other characters from the franchise, his latest one might be the best yet. Sneaky took on the challenge of recreating oni character Shuten Douji, and he did so in style.

It’s not a traditional version of the five-star assassin, however some fans would digress that his version is better ⁠— he turned Shuten Douji into a maid. While Sneaky put together the iconic headdress, including the red and white horns, he chose to run with a maid costume over a kimono.

The cosplay is still stunning. The dress is beautifully done, and like all of his other cosplays, you’d be hard pressed to tell that it was a genderbend.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Sneaky cosplay without a Cloud9 reply. The org stuck to their guns, telling their former star “you’re so hot brother.” However, this time, Sneaky took notice and shot back: “Instant response.”

It’s not the first Fate Grand Order cosplay Sneaky has done to impress fans. Earlier this year, he pulled off a magnificent Nero maid cosplay. He’s also tackled Astolfo ⁠— which is quite fitting for him.

It’s only a matter of time until Sneaky confuses his fanbase yet again with another mesmerizing cosplay. With Worlds just around the corner, the former League pro could surprise us all with a new champion cosplay, or he might go for something entirely different. Watch this space.