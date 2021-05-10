Resident Evil Village cosplayer transforms into Lady Dimitrescu's daughter Bela - Dexerto

A Resident Evil Village cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her blood-curdling take on Lady Dimitrescu’s eldest daughter, Bela. The epic cosplay brings the terrifying villain to life.

After much anticipation, Resident Evil Village is finally out. While the horror game features a handful of frightening villains, the entire internet has been obsessed with Lady Alcina Dimitrescu and her three daughters after they made their debut in the title’s teaser trailer back in 2020.

Popular cosplayer ‘livingdead_kev‘ celebrated the game’s May 2021 release by bringing the tall vampire’s eldest daughter, Bela, to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s perfect depiction of the insect-filled antagonist will be sure to send a chill down fans’ spines.

Resident Evil Village cosplayer’s bloodthirsty Bela Dimitrescu

At the start of the game, Ethan Winters makes his brave descent into the Gothic Castle looming above the village. His search for his child, Rose, is brought to halt when Alcina and her three daughters ambush the player.

Cosplayer livingdead_kev shared her true-to-life take on Bela Dimitrescu in a series of photos on Twitter. Using incredible editing, the talented artist faithfully mirrored the villain’s blood soaked face while opening her stained lips to reveal her fangs.

Kev perfectly captured the character’s piercing gaze as black mascara drips down around her yellow eyes. She even included the villain’s signature necklace which can be seen throughout the game hanging loosely around her neck.

As if that wasn’t chilling enough, the cosplayer uploaded a second image accurately portraying the antagonist’s attack pose. Players who manage to to get jumped by the terrifying daughter will get bitten into with her teeth, which livingdead_kev perfectly mirrors with her stunning outfit.

Kev’s jaw-dropping recreation of Bela is not only impressive for how much detail it has, but her skilled editing truly makes her cosplays jump out.

Those wanting to face off against Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters are in luck as Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.