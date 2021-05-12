Resident Evil Village cosplayer goes viral as bewitching Lady Dimitrescu - Dexerto

Lady Dimitrescu has smitten Resident Evil Village fans from the moment they saw her, and now they’ve got a chance to fall in love with her all over again thanks to Super Sailor Virgo’s incredible cosplay.

Lady Dimitrescu took the internet by storm when she first appeared in the Resident Evil Village trailer back in January 2021. People couldn’t get enough of the “tall vampire lady” despite the fact she’s a villain.

Described as a “mutant,” she has superhuman regenerative capabilities, retractable claws, and is immortal. The downside, though, is that she needs to consume human flesh and blood and flesh to stay strong. In time, it’s turned her into a monster.

Advertisement

Lady Dimitrescu has been a smash-hit among cosplayers since day one. But although mind-blowing cosplays of her have been popping up left, right, and center, it’s hard to find one more astounding than Super Sailor Virgo’s.

She “loves the series to death” and was “infected with excitement” about the latest iteration’s release. So, to celebrate the occasion, she transformed into Lady Dimitrescu, and it turned out great.

Read More: Resident Evil Village cosplayer transforms into Bela Dimitrescu

The piece includes everything from the iconic hat, dress, and gloves, to more subtle details like the make-up, yellow contact lenses, pearl necklace, dark purple flower, and even her claws. The handheld mirror was a nice touch, too.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐞- Sailor Virgo Cosplay ♍︎ (@supersailorvirgo)

More than 5,000 fans liked the post. Some left comments describing the cosplay as amazing, fantastic, and speculator, and we wholeheartedly agree.

Super Sailor Virgo’s cosplay talents are second to none. If you want to see more of her superb transformations, you can find them on her Instagram profile.