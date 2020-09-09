Red Ded Redemption cosplayers become real-life Arthur & Sadie Adler

Two incredible gaming cosplayers came together to create their own versions of Red Dead Redemption’s Arthur and Sadie Adler — and the photos look like they’re straight out of the game.

The first Red Dead Redemption game came out in 2010 and immediately earned mass appeal, with the 2018 prequel keeping the franchise alive and fans flocking to the servers of the Western adventure game.

Advertisement

As with every popular game, film or TV show, though, fans have all different ways of honoring their favorites, and cosplayers are no exception.

We’ve seen some incredible cosplays in our time, but this one is really something special, with 'maul_cosplay' creating his flawless take on protagonist Arthur Morgan.

Advertisement

That’s not all, though, as he also recruited female cosplayer 'msskunk' as Sadie, bringing the fan-favorite couple to life.

Read More: CyberPunk cosplayer creates terrifying functional Bioware arm

“RDR2 is my absolute favorite game and I think Arthur and Sadie should spend more time together,” maul said in his Instagram post. “That’s what the photos are about. Arthur and Sadie enjoying life and spending some quality time together.”

Arthur and Sadie’s relationship was an important one in Red Dead Redemption, and it would have been interesting to see their story developed further, and fans are definitely interested in seeing what occurs between the two — and the cosplay really showcases that. Not to mention, the outfits and setting are literally spot-on, and it’s almost impossible to find any difference between this and the characters themselves.

Advertisement

Both the photos and the cosplays themselves came out looking incredible, as if the characters were lifted right out of the game. Heck, you wouldn’t be laughed at for mistaking this for game art rather than just a photo of two cosplayers paying homage.

This isn’t the first of maul’s cosplays to make waves, with some brilliant looks taken from the likes of Assassin’s Creed and Borderlands 3’s Zane.

If you’re looking for great gaming cosplays, maul and msskunk might be one of the best places to look, since their attention to detail is sublime.