Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayers defend Galar region as Nessa & Bea

A Pokemon cosplay duo went viral after bringing Sword & Shield's popular Gym Leaders Nessa and Bea to life. The artists' insanely accurate take on the Galar Trainers will leave fans in awe.

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

Advertisement

Celebrating the popular RPG, two cosplayers teamed up to transform into the game's Gym Leaders Nessa and Bea. The pair's perfect take on the two heroines is one of the best things you will see all week.

Pokemon cosplayers become the real life Nessa & Bea

Early on in the Gen VIII title, players have to face off against the formidable Water-type Trainer Nessa, who reigns over the stadium in the seaside town of Hulbury. Sword owners are treated to the exclusive Gym Leader Bea, who packs a mighty punch with her Fighting Pokemon.

Advertisement

Bringing the two beloved characters to life, cosplayer duo 'Jenny & Label' shared their take on the Sword & Shield heroines. The Hong Kong-based artists will wow fans with their epic costumes of the Leaders.

Read More: Pokemon cosplayer punches her way to victory as Bea



The two cosplayers stood side by side as they posed in their uniforms. The duo absolutely nailed the characters' signature styles as they mirrored their stances before entering battle.

The two took separate photos to show off how detailed their costumes are. Portraying Bea, the artist re-created the white and orange attire which features the Fighting symbol on her chest.

Advertisement

In another picture, the other cosplayer posed as the Water-type Trainer soaking up the sun. Her costume is full of detail, from her blue patterned armband to her iconic sandals.

Despite coming out at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield is already the third highest-selling title in the franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Those in love with the Galar region are in luck, as the Nintendo Switch game is being expanded in a big way this Fall with the release of its second DLC, The Crown Tundra.