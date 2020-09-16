Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer throws down as Gym Leader Bea

Pokemon Sword & Shield character Bea was brought to life by an insanely accurate cosplay. The skilled artist transformed into the Fighting-type Trainer, and defends her title as the Gen VIII Gym Leader.

The Pokemon series was ushered into its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

Bringing the popular RPG’s new Gym Leader to life, a cosplayer shared her jaw-dropping costume of Bea. Her take is so good, it will leave fans stunned.

Pokemon cosplayer defends her Gym as Bea

In the Gen VIII RPG, Sword owners got Bea as an exclusive Gym Leader. The fierce Trainer resides over the stadium in the town of Stow-On-Side, and utilizes Fighting-type Pokemon to pack a punch against opponents.

Cosplayer ‘VioletCosplay’ shared her transformation into the heroine on Instagram. She faithfully captured her signature look by depicting her silver short bob haircut, and even included the orange and black headband.

Violet posed next to an in-game screenshot of the character to show incredibly accurate her take actually is. The cosplayer faithfully re-created Bea’s iconic black and white jersey, and her Dynamax wrist band.

In another shot posted to social media, the artist adorably mirrored her signature pose where she lifts her leg in the air ready to strike. Her incredibly detailed work truly captures the Galar league attire.

Over on Twitter, Violet posted more images from her photoshoot as the Pokemon character. She looks so much like the Leader, it’s almost as if Bea has jumped out of the Nintendo Switch.

I took so many photos in this#pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield pic.twitter.com/G4CYApG72U — Violet Cosplay🌸 top 4% on Onlyfans (@Violet_Cosplay) September 14, 2020

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third-fastest selling title in the entire franchise. At its current rate, it could even pass the second place holder, Gold & Silver, which came out in 2000.

Players in love with the Galar region are in luck as the game is getting its second DLC add-on, The Crown Tundra, this Fall. The expansion will bring epic legendary Pokemon to Gen VIII – including new versions of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.