Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer stuns the competition as Gym Leader Bea

A Pokemon cosplayer transformed into Sword & Shield's Gym Leader Bea. The artist's perfect depiction of the Fighting-type Trainer will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Pokemon Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019, and brought the RPG series into its eighth generation. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players an all-new region called Galar.

One of characters in the game is Gym Leader Bea. A skilled cosplayer brought the fighter to life, transforming into the Trainer with an insanely accurate costume.

Pokemon cosplayer defends her Gym as Bea

In Pokemon Sword, owners got the exclusive Gym Leader Bea. The Trainer utilizes Fighting-type monsters like Machamp, and throws a mighty punch at her foes. The new character is one of the opponents players must beat to become the Galar League champion.

Bringing the heroine to life, cosplayer 'ha.tsu_hi.raricos' transformed into her on Instagram. The artist nailed the look by perfectly mirroring her short silver bob haircut and signature black bow headband.

Hatsu posed in the her Gym Leader attire, which includes a white top and shorts. The incredibly accurate outfit was made by 'bahamutdawncreations', and is full of details such as the fist logo and text on her shirt.

In another shot, the cosplayer posed as the character readying for battle. Hatsu showed off her Dynamax wrist band, as well as her black and orange gloves as she holds out a Pokeball.

Ever since her debut, Bea has already become a fan favorite. The character was featured in the Sword & Shield anime Twilight Wings, and it was revealed that she trained in the wild with Pokemon like Machamp.

Despite only releasing in 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third highest-selling title in the franchise to date. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Fans of the Galar region have a lot to be excited for, as the Gen VIII RPG is getting its second DLC the Crown Tundra this Fall. The addon will expand the game in a major way.