Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer stuns as Galar rival Marnie

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral after sharing an incredible transformation into the popular Sword & Shield character, Marnie. The talented artist brought the Gen VIII rival to life with an incredibly detailed outfit.

Pokemon Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019, and brought the beloved RPG into its eighth generation. The Nintendo Switch title also introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time – a new area loosely based on the United Kingdom.

Fans of the franchise can't seem to get enough of the series' new character, Marnie. Bringing her to life, a cosplay artist shared a brilliant costume of the Gen VIII rival on social media.

Pokemon cosplayer shares perfect take on Marnie

In the Gen VIII release, players enter the Galar League after Champion Leon endorses them. Throughout their journey, however, they are challenged by a rival trainer named Marnie from the town of Spikemuth.

Cosplayer 'mery_nyan' shared her take on the Pokemon heroine on Instagram, and wowed with the insanely accurate portrayal. Photographer 'irenekuroi' captured the artist posing as the Trainer in her signature outfit.

Mery absolutely nailed the character's punk aesthetic, mirroring her iconic leather jacket and black choker. Her costume is full of details, such as the giant metallic buttons and the silver symbol that hangs from her necklace.

In another shot, the cosplayer re-created a popular pose from the game as she holds a Pokeball in her left hand. She also included Marnie's signature red backpack, which she sports throughout the game.

Mery's take on the eighth generation character is one of the best we've seen. In another adorable picture, the artist poses as the rival as she sits next to a Pikachu plushie.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third highest-selling title in the series. At its current rate, it could even overtake Gold & Silver for second place.

Fans of the Galar region have a lot to be excited for in 2020, as the RPG is getting its second major DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22nd. The add-on will bring Legendary Pokemon from past entries into the Gen VIII game for the first time.