Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer defends her Gym as Leader Bea

A talented Pokemon cosplayer went viral after transforming into Sword & Shield's Bea. The talented artist brought the Fighting-type Gym Leader to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Sword & Shield ushered Pokemon into its eighth generation in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time, and included new game mechanics such as Dynamaxing and Raid Battles.

Bringing the game's Gym Leader Bea to life, a skilled artist transformed into the Fighting-type trainer with her stunning cosplay. The artist looks so much like the character, it's almost as if she's kicked her way out of the screen.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Gym Leader Bea

In the Gen VIII title, Sword players have to face off against the exclusive Gym Leader Bea. The trainer oversees the stadium at Stow-on-Side, and knows how to pack a mighty punch.

Cosplayer Maddy 'starbelle.cosplay' transformed into the popular character in photo she posted to Instagram on July 13. The talented artist dawned her signature white and orange uniform.

Perfectly mimicking her fighting stance from Sword & Shield, Maddy lifts her leg and fist in the air ready to pummel foes. She not only captured her look perfectly, but she also embodies the character's fighting spirit.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave fans a full view of her costume. Maddy faithfully captured the heroine's short gray hair, as well as the black and orange bow she wears atop her head.

Starbelle's outfit is full of details, from the red fighting gym symbol on her chest, to the white and blue wrist guards. She even included the fighter's white knee pads.

Despite only releasing in November 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the third best-selling title in the franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Fans of the Switch title have a lot to be excited for in 2020, as the game is getting expanded in a big way this Fall with the release of its second DLC The Crown Tundra.