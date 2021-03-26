Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer defends Galar as Gym Leader Bea - Dexerto

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer made waves on Instagram after showing off her epic transformation into Gym Leader, Bea.

Despite only making her debut in 2019, Pokemon Sword-exclusive Gym Leader Bea has already become one of the series’ most popular characters. Trainers can’t seem to get enough of the fierce Galar heroine.

A talented cosplayer showed her love for the Trainer by sharing her true-to-life take on the Fighting-type user. Her incredibly accurate costume will leave fans of the Game Freak RPGs stunned.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer brings Bea to life

About halfway into the Gen VIII RPG, Pokemon Sword players take on Gym Leader Bea who reigns over the small mountain town Stow-on-Side. The fierce heroine is a fighting-master, and utilizes ‘mon that pack a punch such as Machamp.

Advertisement

Cosplayer Sunny ‘tamiiko.cos‘ gave fans of the RPG an idea of what the character might look like in real life. The artist posed in Bea’s iconic white and orange Galar League outfit which is based off a karate uniform.

Read More: Pokemon cosplayer goes viral as Gym Leader Nessa



Sunny’s recreation is full of detail, from her black and orange bow that is wrapped around her hair to her signature Galar League Dynamax device which is fastened to her left wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny (@tamiiko.cos)

Not only did the cosplayer nail the Gym Leader’s unique look, but she also faithfully mirrored her stance before entering into a Pokemon battle. Holding her fist in her other hand, the artist holds a prop Poke Ball, which is accurate to the game.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny (@tamiiko.cos)

Fans of the Fighting-type Gym Leader are in luck as the Trainer made her return in the October 2020 DLC, The Crown Tundra. Players can not only battle the heroine once again, but they can also team up with Bea in the Galar Star Tournament.

Despite only making its debut just over a year ago, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the second highest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise. Proof that the Game Freak series has never been more popular.