Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer competes in Galar League as rival Marnie - Dexerto

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer gave players a look at what popular character Marnie would look like in real life. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Galar rival will leave fans of the Nintendo series in awe.

Despite only being introduced in 2019’s Sword & Shield, Dark-type Trainer Marnie has already become one of the Pokemon series’ most beloved characters. The Gen 8 heroine has been a massive hit with fans.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the Galar region rival with her insanely accurate costume. The artist looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if she has jumped out of the screen and into real life.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer stuns as Marnie

For Pokemon’s Gen 8, players have to face off against two rivals throughout the story. Trainer Marnie has become the standout character of the Nintendo Switch title. The Dark-type user heralds from the small town of Spikemuth.

Cosplayer Kait ‘kaitemasu‘ brought the heroine to life on Instagram with an epic costume. In the April 11 post, the artist perfectly mirrored her iconic punk aesthetic in a series of selfie-style photos.

Kait faithfully recreated her signature flowing black hair, including her dual ponytails which are tied with red ribbons. She also faithfully captured the character’s single parted bang which hangs over the left side of her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kait cosplay 🌙✨ (@kaitemasu)

The cosplayer posed in the Trainer’s pink pleated dress in an outdoor shot taken by photographer ‘pierr0tt‘. Her costume is full of details, including the metal rivets and ribbons on her black leather jacket. She even depicted the Sword & Shield rival’s black choker necklace and pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kait cosplay 🌙✨ (@kaitemasu)

Fans of Marnie are in luck as the character made her return to the series in Sword & Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra. The October 2020 expansion brought back the Spikemuth Trainer.

Players can not only battle the Galar League rival once again, but they can also team up as her partner in the new Galarian Star Tournament mode. The update can be bought on the eShop right now.