Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes Isle of Armor rival Klara

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Isle of Armor rival Trainer Klara.

For Pokemon’s eighth generation RPG Sword & Shield, Game Freak opted out of a third title in favor of an Expansion Pass. In October, players got to jump into the first add-on, The Isle of Armor.

One of the new characters introduced in the update was the short-tempered Trainer, Klara. A cosplayer celebrated the rival by bringing the heroine to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Klara

The Isle of Armor update brought two new Trainers to the Nintendo Switch title, with Shield owners getting Psychic trainer Avery, and the Sword version Poison-type Klara. The rival competes with players at the Dojo to become Master Mustard’s best student.

Cosplayer Mari ‘peachypopcos’ shared her true-to-life take on the new heroine on Instagram. The artist’s incredibly detailed costume looks so much like the new character, it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

Mari posed in her Galar league uniform, which consists of a dark blue and purple jersey with a green pattern that looks like toxic liquid dripping down her body. She also included Klara’s signature white wool jacket which she wears over her attire.

The cosplayer looks ready to jump into battle as she recreates the rival’s pose from the game by holding a plush Pokeball. She also faithfully mirrored her curly pink hair which sits under a large white and blue patterned bow.

Fans of Klara are in luck as the pink-haired character made her return in the October DLC, The Crown Tundra. Players can spot the fierce rival in the Galar Star Tournament mode, and can even team up with her.

Despite only making its debut a year ago, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the second-highest selling title in the franchise. Proof that Pokemon’s addicting ‘gotta catch em’ all’ mechanics are as popular as ever.