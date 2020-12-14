Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes Isle of Armor rival Klara

Published: 14/Dec/2020 0:54

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield character Klara next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @peachypopcos

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Isle of Armor rival Trainer Klara.

For Pokemon’s eighth generation RPG Sword & Shield, Game Freak opted out of a third title in favor of an Expansion Pass. In October, players got to jump into the first add-on, The Isle of Armor.

One of the new characters introduced in the update was the short-tempered Trainer, Klara. A cosplayer celebrated the rival by bringing the heroine to life with an insanely accurate costume. 

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield trainer Klara from Isle of Armor DLC.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The pink-haired rival was added to Sword & Shield in its Isle of Armor DLC.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Klara

The Isle of Armor update brought two new Trainers to the Nintendo Switch title, with Shield owners getting Psychic trainer Avery, and the Sword version Poison-type Klara. The rival competes with players at the Dojo to become Master Mustard’s best student.

Cosplayer Mari ‘peachypopcos’ shared her true-to-life take on the new heroine on Instagram. The artist’s incredibly detailed costume looks so much like the new character, it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

Mari posed in her Galar league uniform, which consists of a dark blue and purple jersey with a green pattern that looks like toxic liquid dripping down her body. She also included Klara’s signature white wool jacket which she wears over her attire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mari /Peachy (@peachypopcos)

The cosplayer looks ready to jump into battle as she recreates the rival’s pose from the game by holding a plush Pokeball. She also faithfully mirrored her curly pink hair which sits under a large white and blue patterned bow.

Fans of Klara are in luck as the pink-haired character made her return in the October DLC, The Crown Tundra. Players can spot the fierce rival in the Galar Star Tournament mode, and can even team up with her.

Despite only making its debut a year ago, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the second-highest selling title in the franchise. Proof that Pokemon’s addicting ‘gotta catch em’ all’ mechanics are as popular as ever.

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer blends style & violence in stunning Moxes look

Published: 12/Dec/2020 23:23

by Theo Salaun
roga_no_roge x moxes cyberpunk 2077 cosplay
Instagram, @roga_no_roge / CD Projekt

Cosplayer ‘roga_na_noge’ has done Cyberpunk 2077’s Moxes gang justice with a look that blends eclectic, colorful fast fashion and unadulterated punk energy.

The Moxes are one of Cyberpunk 2077’s most beloved gangs already, for their bright aesthetic and staunch commitment to mutual self-defense. Angie, otherwise known as roga_na_noge, put together a cosplay that celebrates the group with a series of shots that look like they were ripped straight from Night City.

Without spoiling much, according to the CD Projekt title’s lore, the Moxes were founded in 2067 on the basis of mutual self-defense for under-protected communities. Clothed in a melange of colorful fast fashion and edgy, spiked punk regalia, the gang’s name is based on a North American slang term, “moxie.”

That term generally refers to a “force of character” and Angie embodies that spirit with a cosplay that is as forcefully colorful as it is seemingly prepared for violence. With inspiration from the game’s gang and an artist, ‘tuabb’s,’ cyberpunk design, this cosplay has props, spikes, and eclecticism galore.

The Moxes were founded by workers in the escort and adjacent industries and, as such, they maintain their style and of those who they aim to protect. It’s no surprise then, that Angie has opted for a cosplay that echoes colorful, revealing fast fashion.

But a gang wouldn’t be very capable in the lines of defense without an inclination toward violence, so the punk aesthetic is blended seamlessly into the look with sharp spikes, military accessories, and a large pistol.

In her original caption, she explains that this is an “original design” but with inspiration from tuabb, who drew a “Cyberpunk Girl” design months ago for a Borderlands project. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 團 (@tuabb)

While Angie’s version pulls much of its sourcing from that inspo, it still fits perfectly with the Moxes and the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic. The most major departure from the original art is the removal of tuabb’s rabbit helmet and replacement with what appear to be night-vision goggles.

And, of course, Angie opted for a bright Moxes tattoo below her breastplate instead of the various different tattoos that Tuabb had originally drawn on.

Set against a backdrop with the game’s logo, Angie’s cosplay feels like a perfect fit for the title. Somehow, rocking rare Nike Air Prestos with neon colors feels perfectly fitting alongside the pistol and mismatched outfit.

Also fitting is the caption for her final shot of the look, one describing the gang succinctly: “MOXES, they are far from being saints and those who protect.”