Pokemon Sword cosplayer fights her way to victory as Gym Leader Bea

A Pokemon cosplayer has brought Shield's popular Fighting-type character Bea to life. The artist's insanely accurate portrayal of the Gen VIII Gym Leader will have fans breaking a sweat.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest titles in the long-running RPG franchise introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time – an area loosely based on the UK.

A skilled fan and artist shared her true-to-life take on the game's Gym Leader, Bea. The cosplayer's mind-blowing costume is so realistic, it's almost as if the Fighting-type Trainer has kicked her way out of your Nintendo Switch.

Cosplayer brings Gym Leader Bea to life

In the Gen VIII title, players take on the Galar League to become the top Trainer. The Sword edition of the game exclusively comes with the Fighting Trainer Bea. The Gym Leader resides in the small town called Stow-on-Side, and battles with monsters that can pack a punch.

Cosplayer 'vynasaur' transformed herself into the character, and pulled off the perfect re-creation with her detailed costume. The artist faithfully captured the RPG heroine's iconic look, from her striking gray eyes, to her short bob haircut. She truly is the real-life version of the Trainer.

Looking ready for battle, vynasaur struck a pose with her Pokeball and absolutely nailed the Gym Leader's outfit. She faithfully created her black and orange gloves which the character wears on her right hand, as well as the signature bow that sits on top of her head.

In another photo, the cosplayer breaks a sweat by portraying the character lifting weights. The shot also gives us a glimpse into how detailed her work is, as her white Gym Leader outfit is a perfect re-creation of the one in the game, featuring the Gym's fighting logo on the chest.

Despite only releasing in November 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to be the third best-selling title in the entire series. Proof that the game's addictive Catch 'Em All design is still as popular as ever.

Fans of the eighth gen title are in luck as the game is getting its first ever expansion DLC titled The Isle of Armor on June 17. For everything we know so far about the epic addon, check out our guide here.