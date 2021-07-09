Pokemon cosplayer hits the ocean as perfect Misty

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Water-type Trainer Misty. The artist’s insanely detailed portrayal of the Kanto Gym Leader will leave fans of the Game Freak RPG in awe.

Making her debut in Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, Misty has been a key fixture in the popular Nintendo RPG franchise since its creation. The heroine would even become one of the main characters in the long-running anime series, starring alongside Ash Ketchum for many seasons.

Popular cosplayer Tine Marie Riis celebrated the heroine’s legacy by bringing her to life with a stunning re-creation. The talented artist’s depiction looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the Gym Leader has splashed her way out of the screen.

Advertisement

Pokemon Gym Leader comes to life with Misty cosplay

Cosplay star ‘tinechan’ shared her incredible transformation into the Pokemon protagonist in a series of posts on Instagram. In one photo, the artist faithfully captured the character’s iconic look, perfectly re-creating her yellow crop top and red suspenders which connect to her blue jean shorts.

Tine also nailed the character’s signature red hair, which is no easy feat considering the spiky ponytail which hangs over her shoulder. The cosplayer commented on the difficulty of depicting the hairstyle, hilariously stating, “Glad you all love the anti-gravity wig by the way! the spikes are real!”

Read More: Legend of Zelda cosplayer celebrates Breath of the Wild 2



The stunning picture is brought together by the gorgeous lake in the background. Cleverly, tinechan portrayed Misty’s love for the ocean by posting with a beachball while standing in shallow water. It truly is as if the Kanto Gym leader has swam her way out of the Game Freak RPG.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tine Marie Riis (@tinechan)

In another post to her social media, the artist gave viewers a close-up look of her insanely detailed Misty cosplay. In the caption, she explained her love for the Nintendo franchise.

“I love Pokémon…I have so many good memories from I was little. Right now I’m playing the new Pokémon snap which I find a lot of fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tine Marie Riis (@tinechan)

Pokemon isn’t the only popular series Tine Marie Riis has re-created either. The skilled cosplayer has created jaw-dropping costumes for The Legend of Zelda and Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke as well. Those interested in seeing more of her amazing work should check out her Instagram account here.

Advertisement

Despite making her debut over 25 years ago, Misty continues to be one of the most popular characters in the Game Freak RPG. Fans of the Kanto Gym Leader are in luck as you can battle against her in 2018’s Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee on the Nintendo Switch.