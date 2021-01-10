Logo
Persona 5 cosplayer wows fans with perfect Makoto Niijima

Published: 10/Jan/2021 13:07

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer togasthighs next to Makoto from Persona 5
Atlus / Twitter: togasthighs

Persona 5

After ‘Makoto’ trended on Twitter, over a thousand people stumbled across one Persona 5 cosplayer’s take on Makoto Niijima, with fans loving how closely she mimicked the original character.

While the Persona Franchise began in 1996, it began its peak of popularity later in 2016 with the critically acclaimed Persona 5 arriving on Playstation 3 and 4.

The role-playing game by Atlus takes place in modern Tokyo, where a group of high school students awake to the realization they have special powers, together becoming a group of secret vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, who explore a mysterious world known as the Metaverse.

Atlus - Persona 5Persona 5 launching in 2016 marked the longest break in series history after an eight-year gap between core releases.

Each character has a physical manifestation of their psyche known as titular ‘Personas’ which allow them to fight back against enemies called Shadows.

One such character is Makoto Niijima, Shujin Academy’s student council president who is also the Phantom Thief. Her school uniform look is simple but classy and remains a hugely popular aesthetic among fans and cosplayers alike.

After Makoto started trending randomly on Twitter, Cosplayer togasthighs had a wave of people finding their version of the fan-favorite character, and it’s safe to say that people loved their perfect recreation, sending lots of praise their way.

Their hair matches up with Makoto’s perfectly, the blunt bob a flattering chocolate brown, with a thin braid laid across the top of the head for that extra bit of detail.

Their eyes are a captivating deep red, and along with the thick eyelashes give a fascinating animated edge to the cosplay. The white longsleeve turtleneck matched with the black pinafore shirt captures that studious look, and is an uncanny match to the original outfit.

Fans of the Persona franchise were obsessed with the look, flooding togasthighs’ post with positive comments. “I don’t know how u made Makoto more elegant, but you did it,” one commenter said, another writing, “one of the best Makoto cosplays I’ve seen.”

The fantastic cosplay got over 2000 likes on Twitter, and for good reason.

Togasthighs brought Makoto to life with their precise skills in a super accurate Persona 5 cosplay.

Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Pianist as Kaede Akamatsu

Published: 9/Jan/2021 18:18

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer weeiiird.cos next to Kaede from Danganronpa
Instagram: weeiiird.cos / Spike Chunsoft

Danganronpa

A Danganronpa cosplayer has brought Kaede Akamatsu, a.k.a. the Ultimate Pianist, to life with their stunning costume and detailed makeup skills, looking every bit the part of the popular video game franchise’s character.

While the first installment of Danganronpa, Trigger Happy Havoc, first came out in 2013, the visual novel has remained a hugely popular one among fans. The cast of characters is varied, and with its distinctly bright art style, there is practically endless potential for cosplay.

The plot of the series has also ended up both spooking and thrilling fans across the globe. The story follows a terrifying school in which the only way to escape is to kill a fellow student, and also get away with it.

Danganronpa characters looks at the screen
Spike Chunsoft
Danganronpa has a wide range of characters, each with their own fascinating personality.

Akamatsu is a student from the third game, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, and, just like most of the other characters in the game, was given a title: the Ultimate Pianist. A strong-willed character with a school-girl style outfit, she makes the perfect character to cosplay.

Cosplayer ‘weeiiird.cos’ had a go at recreating this interesting character, and they did an amazing job at bringing the animated pianist to real life.

Their white blouse along with the pink sweater match with Kaede’s original outfit and provide a perfect pastel take on the school uniform looks. Various silver necklaces hang in layers from their neck, matching with the flower-shaped earrings peeking through their hair.

The blonde wig is voluminous just like the original, but weeiiird.cos has put a great spin on it with the loose waves, tied in with some sweeping bangs and a glittery pink bow attached to the side of their head.

Their makeup is fantastic, the vibrant pink eyeshadow contrasting with the blue of the wherecolor contact lenses. This cosplayer even put some music notes and hearts on their cheeks to match their musical ability and the overall blush tone of the images.

Weeiiird.cos looks every bit the part of Kaede, and with their amazing makeup skills and vibrant costume they look as if they’ve just stepped out of the Danganronpa universe.