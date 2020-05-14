Persona 5 cosplayer becomes a Phantom Thief with viral Ann Takamaki take

A Persona 5 cosplayer went viral when she transformed herself into the real life version of Ann Takamaki. The talented artist’s insanely accurate portrayal of Panther will steal fans' hearts.

Persona initially made its debut as a part of the Shin Megami Tensei series in 1996 on the PlayStation. However, the Atlus-developed RPG found mainstream success with the release of its fifth entry in 2017.

Prolific cosplayer ‘Enji Night’ went viral when she shared her true-to-life take on one of the game’s most popular characters, Ann Takamaki. Her stunning video of Panther is one of the best takes you will ever see.

Advertisement

Persona 5 cosplayer brings Panther to life

Persona 5 centers on a group of teenage misfits who discover they have the ability to enter a person’s subconscious and "steal" their heart. The students become the Phantom Thieves, and seek out the corrupt.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer wows as Uravity



Cosplayer Enji Night dressed up as the RPG’s popular heroine Ann. In the story, the protagonists use code names to hide their identity, and Takamaki ends up being ‘Panther’ due to her outfit looking like the feline.

Advertisement

The artist teamed up with photographer ‘pixelixarte’ who captured her posing in the costume which had been made for Comic Con. She nailed the character's red latex bodysuit, including the zippers that run up and down it.

In a selfie posted by Enji, the cosplay artist showed viewers how detailed her work is. Not only does she have a real-life replica of Panther’s mask, she also wields a full-scale re-creation of the character’s iconic whip.

Advertisement

The cosplayer went viral in 2019 when she collaborated with ‘mryamwolf’ to make a video of her acting as the Persona 5 heroine. At the time of writing, the insane clip has over 340k likes.

Fans in love with the 2017 RPG can rejoice as Atlus re-released the game in February as Royal. The expanded version includes a new semester of school, and also introduced a new character to the cast.

Read More: One Piece cosplayer gives Trafalgar Law a female twist



The game has continued to grow in popularity, so much so that the video-game has even gotten its own anime adaptation and manga series. Nintendo Switch will also be getting the spinoff Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.