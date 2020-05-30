Perfect Star Wars Mandalorian cosplay shows us the way

A new Star Wars cosplay brings the main character from the hit series 'The Mandalorian' into the real world with astonishing detail.

Disney’s Star Wars spinoff series 'The Mandalorian' was almost an instant hit when it came out in November 2019, and it didn’t take long at all for fans to start cosplaying their favorite characters.

We’ve seen plenty of fire outfits inspired by the show so far, but few have been as detailed as the costume from French cosplayer 'Mads Ammunition.'

I think I am stuck in the space yeehaw genre pic.twitter.com/LOaiKSJkdG — Mads Ammunition (@Mads_five) May 26, 2020

Of course, the cosplayer needed to nail down Mando's sleek Beskar Steel armor, which we'd say they accomplished with flying colors.

However, that was just the first piece of the puzzle for this piece, and with the rest of the outfit and even the main character's trademark Amban rifle in place, it manages to look even better.

Mads said the rifle was a custom design from prop designer and fellow cosplayer 'Kamui Cosplay,' and it truly seems to match the design of the weapon used in the show to a T.

In the series, Mando is a contract killer with a cool head, but a good heart hidden underneath his emotionless visor. Even without the helmet, Mads still manages to radiate the same kind of swagger we know and love from the main character.

There's one thing that's noticeably absent from this cosplay, and that's Baby Yoda. However, even with the absence of Mando's lovable sidekick, this look still knocks it out of the park.

The Mandalorian was a smash hit almost as soon as it came out, and was quickly renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, much to the delight of fans.

With even more episodes of the series on the way, hopefully that also means more amazing Mandalorian cosplays and more takes on the series from Mads herself.