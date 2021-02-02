 Overwatch cosplayer's Plague Doctor Mercy outfit would make a perfect skin - Dexerto
Overwatch cosplayer’s Plague Doctor Mercy outfit would make a perfect skin

Published: 2/Feb/2021 0:12

by Michael Gwilliam
Plague Doctor Mercy
Blizzard/Amazon

An Overwatch cosplayer has crafted a totally unique take Mercy, transforming the support hero into a plague doctor and the result is fantastic.

The hero Mercy is one of the most popular in all of Overwatch. Thanks to her high amounts of healing, damage boosting and powerful Resurrection ability, she can easily carry games.

However, most of the character’s skins tend to keep her theme quite light, maintaining the theme of her being a guardian angel. That all changes, however, thanks to a great new approach to the hero by Katerpiller Kosplay.

The image of a Plague doctor is pretty iconic. With the bird-like mask and dark cloak, the image conjures up more feelings of dread than hospitality. However, in recent years, thanks to the advent of goth culture, the plague doctor look has become a bit more mainstream.

As such, Katerpiller Kosplay decided to try her luck at transforming Mercy into the 17th century physician.

Dressed in black with the mask equipped, the cosplay completely flips the script on what is normally a kind-hearted hero.

Taking to Instagram, the cosplayer wrote, “Cosplay has honestly been my way of keeping any hope through these dark times. Thank you all for keeping me going.”

A post shared by Katerpiller Kosplay (@katerpillerkosplay)

With everything going on in the world, it’s nice to see that the activity has had its benefits for the cosplayer.

“That’s why I created Plague Doctor Mercy to give people hope during this time,” she added.

It would definitely be nice to see Blizzard turn this skin idea into a reality. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely with such short notice. The Chinese New Year event is scheduled for February 4, but there’s always a chance something could happen in time for the Overwatch Anniversary or Halloween events later on in the year.

Mercy isn’t the first Overwatch cosplay she’s pulled off either. In the past, she’s dressed as Mei, Junkrat and even McCree. We can’t wait to see what other original ideas she can cook up in the future.

My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral on TikTok with incredible Toga transformation

Published: 1/Feb/2021 17:53

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer f.ukuro next to Toga from My Hero Academia
Bones / Instagram: f.ukuro

Popular cosplayer ‘f.ukuro’ has gone viral on TikTok for the stunning transformation videos that show her turn into My Hero Academia antagonist Himiko Toga in a split second, getting the character’s look and mannerisms down perfectly.

While TikTok has a huge variety of communities that have churned out countless stars and trends, one group that has always had a substantial presence on the app is the cosplayers.

The video format offers them a huge range of scope in terms of what kind of content they can produce utilizing costume, and some of the app’s most popular trends and songs have actually originated from the cosplay community.

My Hero Academia is a hugely popular anime, and that is reflected over on TikTok where people recreate their favorite characters from the show, who each have their own ‘Quirks.’

My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media
Himiko Toga is a popular choice among cosplayers despite being a villain.

Himiko Toga is one of the show’s primary antagonists, and while her schoolgirl outfit may make her seem innocent from afar, the bloodthirsty character is quite the opposite.

However, she still remains a hugely popular character among fans of the show, and more specifically the cosplay community, who regularly attempt to recreate Toga’s iconic look.

One such cosplayer was f.ukuro, a cosplayer on the rise who has over 3.8 million followers on TikTok, and has seen a huge amount of growth recently both there and on her Instagram where people are obsessed with her remarkably accurate cosplays, and fun TikToks.

In this viral TikTok, f.ukuro started off in her regular clothes, mouthing along to the song Hayloft by Mother Mother. When the song dropped, the made an amazingly smooth transition into Toga, and the difference was insane.

@f.ukuro

More of a full body view of Toga’s kit 👀✨

♬ Hayloft – Mother Mother

F.ukuro had the school uniform look down perfectly, with the cream cardigan, red ribbon, and navy blue skirt mimicking the original exactly. On top, she wore Toga’s heavy-duty weaponry which adds that element of danger to the look, combined with the holsters slung around her waist.

Her hair matches Toga’s voluminous blonde space buns, which is a great combination with her flawless makeup.

@f.ukuro

She’s back – with a special prop too 😌✨

♬ Paparazzi – Kim Dracula

This cosplayer’s mannerisms captured Toga’s energy perfectly, and combined with the excellent song choices made for videos you want to watch on repeat.

TikTok users seemed to agree, with the videos at over a million likes combined, showing just how much people loved f.ukuro’s awesome recreation of Himiko Toga.