Overwatch cosplayer takes flight as breathtaking Atlantic Mercy

The Overwatch community is filled with talented cosplayers, and one named Melamori added her name to the list after dishing up an absolutely stunning transformation into Atlantic Mercy.

Overwatch fans have had their fair share of ups and downs in the last few years. At one point, it felt like Overwatch 2 was never going release due to one delay after another. Fortunately, that didn’t end up being the case.

The beta went off without a hitch, and although it drew mixed opinions, some players found it difficult to return to its predecessor. However, one thing they can always rely on is seeing quality cosplays within the community.

Advertisement

That’s because Overwatch has one of the most vibrant rosters in the industry. The personality of each hero shines through in their appearance, interactions with other heroes, and of course, their engrossing backstories.

As a result, fans have become quite attached to their favorite heroes — and when that happens, it’s inevitable that fans who also happen to be talented cosplayers will do their best to bring those characters to life.

Mercy has always been a popular choice. Not only because she’s been a staple pick since the game’s inception, but also because she has a unique, angel-like appearance, that can be further enhanced by many skins.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer hits bullseye as feisty Ashe

The Atlantic Mercy skin is perhaps the most sought-after one. It gives her an alluring blue and purple aesthetic, complete with a jewel-encrusted arbor and a tiara. Melamori re-created it all, and she absolutely nailed it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariia (@melamori.cosplay)

It was immediately a smash-hit among her fanbase. They heaped praise in the comments section of her post, describing it as amazing, beautiful, incredible, and it was well-deserved — she didn’t miss a single beat.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer hits her mark as Widowmaker

Melamori has wowed us with her scintillating cosplays before. She brought Genshin Impact’s Rosaria and League of Legend’s Evelynn to life, and they were fantastic from head to toe. We can’t wait to see what she does next.