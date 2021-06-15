Overwatch cosplayer snipes the competition as Pale Serpent Widowmaker - Dexerto

Overwatch’s resident villainess, Widowmaker, is a popular cosplay choice, but one cosplayer has taken it to a whole new level with this spectacular Pale Serpent Widowmaker outfit.

Despite her depravity, Overwatch’s French sniper Widowmaker has become one of the game’s most famous faces.

2021 has been quite the year for her too, as she’s received three new Legendary skins so far. One of these is the now iconic Pale Serpent Widowmaker, which dropped as part of the annual Lunar New Year event. Adorned in white and pink, the Asian-inspired design is a very different look for the normally dark and mysterious hunter.

One fan has made this virtual outfit into a real life cosplay, though, and it’s absolutely stunning.

CrescentKittyCosplay, better known as Charlie, has beautifully recreated the Talon agent’s stunning Lunar skin in real life.

Showing off her outfit in a series of photos by lazzaro_studios, she’s painted herself silver and strapped on that rose gold battle armor. Featuring a beautiful pastel pink kimono adorned with all of the character’s white trimmings, this cosplay is out of this world.

Charlie has also created a stunning replica of Widow’s iconic Recon Visor. Transformed into a pearlescent snake-like crown, it sits on top of a flowing waterfall of violet hair.

It’s all of the little details that make this cosplay so perfect though. Those piercing amber eyes, the little hair sticks in her bun, the fan – it all brings the seductive huntress to life.

Charlie gave Dexerto a little insight into the creation of this stunning piece. Noting that “it took about a week to do the cosplay,” that stunning recon visor is “made of modelling foam and acrylic.”

“I’ve been doing Overwatch cosplay for three years,” she recalls. “What drew me to it at first was Alyson Tabbitha‘s cosplay of Widowmaker. I got into Overwatch because of that.”

And we’re so glad she did. We can’t wait to see which iteration of Widowmaker she’ll decide to do next. Will it be Summer Games Widow in line with the season, or the new Ange de la Mort Overwatch League skin? Only time will tell, but we do know one thing: no one can hide from her sight.