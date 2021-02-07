Overwatch cosplayer hits the road with amazing D.Va x Green Lantern mashup

One cosplayer has come up with quite the unique mashup, combining Overwatch’s D.Va, Green Lantern, and giving it a street racer flair on top of that.

When it comes to Overwatch heroes, D.Va and her giant pink MEKA Toki are probably as close as you can get to a street racer and her ride, so cosplayer ‘eksys_‘ on Instagram decided to replace the mech with their own Chevy Camaro.

It’s not just any regular old sports car either, the whip is done out in a Green Lantern paint job which could have inspired eksys to add the superhero into the cosplay as well.

The D.Va suit is custom done in green and black, along with the lantern logo dead center. The superhero doesn’t really match Hana Song, as his ability to bend light is probably closer to Symmetra or Echo.

Oddly enough though, this cosplay just works. It’s not like everyone has a giant mech laying around to use as a prop, so the idea to build around an already sick-looking car is pretty ingenious.

With a little background replacement, eksys was even able to transport herself to several Overwatch maps, and pull off D.Va’s poses to a T in the process.

Sadly, an Overwatch and DC Comics crossover event to make this skin possible probably won’t be happening anytime soon, and on top of that D.Va didn’t get a new skin for this year’s Lunar New Year event (though there is a new highlight intro for her).

So, it looks like we’ll have to make do with cosplays and other fan-made skin ideas until Archives, which usually gets going in March, for our next best chance at getting an actual, new in-game skin for the tank.

As long as the cosplays keep looking as good as this though, time should fly right on by.