Overwatch cosplayer hits the road with amazing D.Va x Green Lantern mashup

Published: 7/Feb/2021 2:20

by Bill Cooney
D.Va selfie Green Lantern cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment/@eksys_/Instagram

One cosplayer has come up with quite the unique mashup, combining Overwatch’s D.Va, Green Lantern, and giving it a street racer flair on top of that.

When it comes to Overwatch heroes, D.Va and her giant pink MEKA Toki are probably as close as you can get to a street racer and her ride, so cosplayer ‘eksys_‘ on Instagram decided to replace the mech with their own Chevy Camaro.

It’s not just any regular old sports car either, the whip is done out in a Green Lantern paint job which could have inspired eksys to add the superhero into the cosplay as well.

 

The D.Va suit is custom done in green and black, along with the lantern logo dead center. The superhero doesn’t really match Hana Song, as his ability to bend light is probably closer to Symmetra or Echo.

Oddly enough though, this cosplay just works. It’s not like everyone has a giant mech laying around to use as a prop, so the idea to build around an already sick-looking car is pretty ingenious.

With a little background replacement, eksys was even able to transport herself to several Overwatch maps, and pull off D.Va’s poses to a T in the process.

 

Sadly, an Overwatch and DC Comics crossover event to make this skin possible probably won’t be happening anytime soon, and on top of that D.Va didn’t get a new skin for this year’s Lunar New Year event (though there is a new highlight intro for her).

So, it looks like we’ll have to make do with cosplays and other fan-made skin ideas until Archives, which usually gets going in March, for our next best chance at getting an actual, new in-game skin for the tank.

As long as the cosplays keep looking as good as this though, time should fly right on by.

My Hero Academia cosplayer transforms into sinister villain Overhaul

Published: 6/Feb/2021 6:53

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Overhaul Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @emperorcosplay

My Hero Academia

Overhaul is a frighteningly powerful villain in My Hero Academia, but that didn’t stop a talented cosplayer from bringing him to life in incredible detail, which left his fans stunned.

Kai Chisaki, better known as Overhaul, is one of the most imposing villains in My Hero Academia. He believes Quirks are a blight on existence and infected people with grandiose ideas of being heroes and villains. For that reason, his goal is to return the world to how it was before they existed.

Overhaul’s Quirk, which bears the same name, allows him to manipulate matter. He can disassemble anything he touches and re-assemble it however he wants. It has the potential to kill people. However, it can also heal wounds, including his own.

My Hero Academia Overhaul Cosplay
Viz Media
Overhaul is the primary antagonist in My Hero Academia’s Shie Hassaikai Arc.

Overhaul wears a black shirt and pants with a grey tie and brown belt covered in a green bomber jacket with a purple fur collar. However, the most iconic parts of his outfit are the white medical gloves and burgundy-gold plague mask.

A brilliant cosplayer named MadX, who uses the handle emperorcosplay on Instagram, left his fans stunned after he re-created the outfit to perfection. He created the outfit himself from scratch, and his equally talented partner helped him with the plague mask.

 

It’s always special to see an original piece because they’re all about innovation and creativity. No two pieces are the same, and although they often don’t look as refined as a purchased outfit, they’re organic and original.

MadX’s outfit captures the best of both worlds, though. It looks as good as it gets, and could easily be mistaken for an officially licensed costume. He even shared a second photo from a month earlier, which captures a different angle. 

 

My Hero Academia cosplayers often dress up as their favorite heroes, which is great. However, it’s important to give the villains some love too, especially since their tragic lives and backstories are equally important in the storyline.

Overhaul isn’t a popular choice, but it’s nice to see him re-created so perfectly. MadX’s fans can’t get enough of this piece, and he deserves all the kind comments and likes he’s received.