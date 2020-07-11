Overwatch cosplayer heals her teammates as stunning Winged Victory Mercy

An Overwatch cosplayer went viral after transforming into the healer hero Mercy. The artist's mind-blowing portrayal brings the character's popular Winged Victory skin to life with incredible detail.

Overwatch made its debut in 2016, and instantly became a classic in the team based first-person shooter genre. Players connected with its Pixar-esque art style, and its colorful and diverse cast of characters.

An talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on one of the game's most popular heroes, Mercy. Her depiction of the healer is so good, it's almost as if the heroine has flown from out of the screen.

Overwatch cosplayer brings Mercy to life

Mercy is one of the most played Support characters in Blizzard FPS, as she can use her Valkyrie to fly to her opponents and heal them with her Caduceus Staff. The Swedish doctor originally went by Dr. Angela Ziegler, before joining Overwatch.

Cosplayer 'Faid Eyren' transformed into the heroine, re-creating her legendary Winged Victory skin which was released during the 2017 Summer Games event. Photographer 'pugoffka_sama' captured the artist posing with her signature pistol and staff.

Faid absolutely nailed every single intricate detail of the iconic skin, from the gold bands on her legs and arms, to the green laurel wreath on her head. The jaw-dropping backdrop in the picture looks exactly like the Ilios Ruins map, truly bringing the cosplay to life.

In another close-up shot, the incredibly skilled cosplayer shows off how much work went into capturing the look of the healer hero. She perfectly depicts the character's blonde parted hair, while mirroring her striking blue eyes. The amount of details on her costume – such as her patterned head piece and spiraling wrist guards – is breathtaking.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the artist also faithfully portrayed Mercy's signature Resurrection stance. Holding her life-size prop staff, she truly becomes the support character as she moves to revive her fallen teammates. Faid easily has one of the best Mercy costumes we have ever seen.

Despite releasing in 2016, Overwatch has continued to be one of the most dominant team-based FPS'. Players can't seem to get enough of its diverse gameplay, and varied cast of characters.

At Blizzcon 2019, the developer behind the wildly successful multiplayer announced that a sequel is in the works. The second game in the franchise will include a major PVE story mode, and will be adding more heroes to the roster.