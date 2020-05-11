One Piece cosplayer storms the seas as Trafalgar Law with female twist

A talented One Piece cosplayer went viral after sharing her unique spin on Trafalgar Law. The talented artist brought the ‘Surgeon of Death’ to life with a mind-blowing female twist.

One Piece continues to be one of the most influential properties in Japan. The long-running manga series made its debut in 1997, and its swashbuckling pirate story of Monkey D. Luffy made it an instant hit with readers.

A skilled artist shared her true-to-life costume of one the show’s most popular characters Trafalgar Law. The cosplayer’s take is insanely accurate, while at the same giving the doctor a unique twist like you’ve never seen before.

Female cosplayer brings Trafalgar Law to life

In the story, various factions are trying to find the ‘One Piece’ treasure to become the next King of the Pirates. Readers are introduced to Trafalgar Law, who is the captain and doctor of the Heart Pirates.

Cosplayer ‘sammyscosplay’ transformed into the surgeon of death, and creatively depicted the character’s look down to every detail. For instance, she took the pirate’s signature Jolly Rogers print, and put it on her cropped sports top.

Photographer Kevin Jeukens captured her wielding Law’s cursed sword named Kikoku. The cosplayer went to great lengths to be faithful to the show, sporting ink on her fingers to spell out ‘DEATH’ and even recreated his tribal tattoos.

Trafalgar hails from the North Blue ocean, and throughout the story is always seen wearing his iconic northern-style fur hat. Striking a pose from the manga, the cosplayer wears the white and black spotted head piece.

The artist gave viewers a glimpse into her process of bringing the outfit together. Back in December 2019, she posted a makeup test for the One Piece character. Seeing the progress she made in 2020 is incredible.

In the shot we see her perfectly mirroring his tribal ink on her arms. While she initially wore a yellow and black hoodie, she eventually opted for a more unique look, showing how much thought goes into creating cosplay.

One Piece is continuously one of the best selling mangas, even in 2020. The anime adaption by Toei Animation is still getting new episodes, which is a testament to how popular the pirate story truly is.

Those interested in embarking on an epic journey on the seas can catch episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation. In January, creator Eiichiro Oda announced that Netflix is re-making the show in a live-action drama.