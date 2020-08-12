Nier Automata cosplayer's incredible Simone Beauvoir outfit goes viral

A fan of Nier Automata had such an impressive take on one of the game’s bosses in the form of the opera singer Beauvoir that the cosplay ended up going viral.

Cosplayer Mokunachoi decided to create an outfit design based on the opera singer boss found in the Abandoned Amusement Park portion of the game.

The boss is a giant robot known as Simone, or Beauvoir in some regions, named after Simone de Beauvoir, a French writer and intellectual who lived during the 1900s.

The impressive cosplay took quite some time to make, with photos of its early stages dating back to 2019, when she began work on the dress, helmet, and body.

When it was all said and done, Mokunachoi finished crafting the outfit and the result was something to behold - a truly marvelous display of what true dedication to the art of cosplay can produce.

Mokunachoi was able to perfectly nail Beauvoir’s look, as much as she was able to, at least, without turning into the goliath-class machine lifeform itself.

The cosplay is packed with little details such as the miniature androids draped around her body and the helmet. When positioned side-by-side with the game model, it’s hard to spot a single area where the cosplay differs from the source material.

A video of the cosplay, which included a dance to the music from the game went viral after it was posted to Twitter, racking up over 800,000 views and nearly a 100,000 likes in just two days.

“Thank you guys for the overwhelming support!" the cosplayer replied in the comments. "I'm so happy to see a lot of Nier fans out there!”

Here is a little vid of what the back looks like and how I kinda walk with the cosplay! 🤖✨#NieRAutomata #NieR pic.twitter.com/seXVCa14mR — Mokunachoi 🤖✨ (@mokunachoi) August 10, 2020

Given the work put into this outfit, there’s no telling what other cosplays Mokunachoi could have up her sleeve in the future, but we have a sneaking suspicion that it'll turn out fantastic.

If this Beauvoir outfit is any indication, then she could be one of the next up-and-coming cosplayers to keep an eye on.