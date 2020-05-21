NieR Automata cosplayer perfects 2B with insane effects and props

More photos have been released of cosplayer ‘Sayathefox’ as NieR: Automata’s protagonist, 2B, and they are absolutely mesmerizing.

"Everything that lives is designed to end. We are perpetually trapped in a never-ending spiral of life and death. Is this a curse? Or some kind of punishment? I often think about the god who blessed us with this cryptic puzzle...and wonder if we'll ever get the chance to kill him."

NieR: Automata’s 2B is a quiet but pensive protagonist and, much as the god who she believes has blessed us with the mystery of life, Sayathefox and photographer ‘Gemini’ have blessed us with an incredible recreation of 2B—complete with settings and props from the popular action RPG.

From the accurate depiction of 2B’s outfits to the immaculate details of the pod she interacts with, this cosplay is as neatly devised a piece of art as one could possibly hope for from a cosplay.

In the photos shared by photographer 'Gemini,' 2B is seen posing for alternative cover art, interacting with her trusted pod and seated atop one of the large swords, amidst an apocalyptic backdrop, that players can elect to use in the game.

NieR: Automata is the 2017 sequel to Square Enix’s original NieR title of 2010, itself a spin-off of the Drakengard series.

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic future in which humans utilize androids for a proxy war against alien-created machines. 2B is the thoughtful protagonist whose looks have spawned tons of fans and imitators.

Rocking platinum hair and a rarely removed military visor, 2B’s look is unique on the battlefield—with black leather outfits, ornate white dresses and accompanying thigh-high stockings providing a sharp juxtaposition against the outfits we find war typically littered with.

It’s no wonder that cosplayers have flocked to 2B’s side since the game’s release, but Sayathefox’s team have set themselves apart by utilizing the contrast provided by the game’s setting and props.

Her dress was crafted by ‘Shalizaa’ and wig by ‘HadoukenWorks,’ while the photography, lighting and editing were all handled by Gemini.

She credits Ilya Dykov for creating the artwork that served as inspiration for the shoot’s most dramatic shot.

While Sayathefox deserves credit for embodying Square Enix's badass female protagonist, her whole team should be applauded for taking the look to another level.