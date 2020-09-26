Neekolul cosplays Todoroki ‘sister’ in My Hero Academia TikTok

Twitch streamer Neekolul has delighted fans of her’s and the anime My Hero Academia by cosplaying as character Shoto Todoroki’s ‘older sister,’ putting an awesome feminine twist on the original character design.

Neekolul found popularity on Twitch in 2017, amassing a follower base of over 250,000 by playing games such as Dead by Daylight and League of Legends. She also went viral on TikTok in March with a video of her dancing to the Senzawa song "Oki Doki Boomer.”

Advertisement

With her adorable personality, she regularly posts videos on the app of her trying out different looks and dancing along to popular songs, her videos scoring hundreds of thousands of views.

She seems the perfect candidate for a personality-filled anime cosplay, and did just that by putting her own spin on Todoroki from My Hero Academia.

Advertisement

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer avenges her family as adorable Nezuko Kamado

Todoroki is a stand out character thanks to his half-red half-white hair, mimicking his half-hot half-cold Quirk. A student at U.A High, he is training to become a Pro Hero, and is one of the main protagonists in the series.

Neekolul has flipped Todoroki on his head, however, by swapping his boxy school uniform for a uniform-esque green skater skirt, a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a bold red tie.

The thigh-high socks and jacket wrapped around her waist tie the youthful school look in together, keeping with Todoroki’s original aesthetic but giving it a cute spin that has fans stunned.

Advertisement

And of course, Neekolul has kept that iconic red and white hair, but instead of Todoroki’s cropped cut, her locks hang in long pigtails. The bold red of the hair and her tie really make the pink of her eyeshadow and blush pop, looking even more like she’s stepped right out of an anime.

In the video itself, she dances to a throwback TikTok song “Mia Khalifa” by iLOVEFRiDAY, a song that soared in popularity on the app in 2018, making it the perfect MHA TikTok crossover with a boost of nostalgia for those who frequented the app at the time the song was at its peak.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer hacks the system as stunning Sombra

The perfect cosplay has gained 14,000 likes and 110,000 views in the 22 hours since it was posted, and no doubt there’ll be more people flocking to her page to see her amazing take on a classic My Hero Academia character.