My Hero Academia cosplayer's female All Might is ultra impressive

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has put her own unique twist on the show's iconic hero All Might, bringing the #1 pro hero to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia made it's explosive debut back in 2016, quickly establishing itself as one of the most popular anime series of all time, capturing the imaginations of viewers worldwide with the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man born without superpowers known as quirks.

Desperate to become a pro hero, a chance encounter with the #1 pro hero All Might changes his life forever, with the 'Symbol of Peace' choosing Deku to be his successor, gifting him the legendary quirk known as 'One For All,' and becoming his mentor and teacher at U.A. High School.

All Might truly is the symbol of peace, with villains terrified of his immense power, able to take down enemies and criminals with ease. Known for all always having a smile on his face, All Might faces trials and tribulations throughout the series, as his body grows weak after years of combat but still pulls out all the stops when the world is in danger, instantly making him a fan favorite.

It's no surprise that many choose to cosplay as the iconic character, with Instagram user 'littlemscosplay' showing off her incredible take on All Might, putting a unique female twist on the hero. The two strands of hair that stick straight up into the air remain, but his yellow hair has turned into long locks that fall across her shoulders, while a red cape billows out behind her, making it look like she just landed at the scene.

The outfit is incredible too, creating a perfect remake of the heroes blue bodysuit, complete with yellow gauntlets and boots, while the picture itself is a perfect pose, with her fist on the ground on a cracked piece of pavement, making it look like she has used her incredible Detroit Smash move to cause the damage, making this one of the best All Might cosplays we've seen.

My Hero Academia originally made its 2014 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, later finding worldwide success with the anime adaptation by studio Bones.

