My Hero Academia cosplayer transforms into terrifying Himiko Toga

A My Hero Academia cosplayer has shared her perfect cosplay of blood-thirsty villain Himiko Toga. The costume looks so real, it almost feels like she’s about to burst out of the screen and take a bite out of you!

The super-popular anime series Boku no Hīrō Akademia, known as My Hero Academia to its western fans, tells the story of hero-obsessed Izuku Midoriya, who can’t become a superhero due to the fact he was born without a ‘quirk.’

That all changes when he meets All Might, the greatest superhero in the world, who gifts him a slice of his power. That puts him right in the path of a handful of terrifying villains, however, including fan-favorite Himiko Toga.

Himiko, who is first introduced in the show’s second season, is one of MHA’s main recurring villains. First, she tries to lure All Might to his death at a U.A. training camp. Then, alongside Twice, she fought against Midoriya and his friends in the Shie Hassaikai raid.

Toga’s defining trait ⁠— apart from her penance for licking up blood so she can shapeshift ⁠— is that she’s pretty wild. She’s in love with Midoriya and isn’t afraid to show it; a character trait cosplayer Mokie captured perfectly.

MHA cosplayer becomes villainous Himiko Toga

There’s one thing that always makes Himiko Toga stand out in a crowd; the huge metal teeth she wears around her neck. Mokie has designed the villain’s signature costume piece down to the finest details, even including flecks of blood.

The Dutch cosplay artist also made sure to add Himiko’s bright white shirt ⁠— stained, just a little, with blood ⁠— and her school skirt. Finally, she added Toga’s blood vials on each of her soldiers, with tubes running to each of them.

The pièce de résistance, however, was Mokie’s makeup and hair. She got the supervillain's standout bone-white locks just right, which helped her bright yellow eyes pop even more. To top it all off, she was wearing Toga’s sharpened incisors.

Mokie "adores" being Himiko Toga

Mokie said she “loved being Toga for the day”. She did admit the hefty shoulder-based outfit was a “big challenge to make, and a big pain to wear” though. It was all worth it, she added, because she “adores” the My Hero Academia villain so much.

The Dutch cosplayer is far from the only artist to unveil a stunning take on one of the many My Hero Academia characters too. Just last week, Hendoart went viral as Mt Lady, and the week before Amnesiahaze set the internet ablaze as Shoto Todoroki.

All this My Hero Academia cosplay making you keen to watch the next season of the show? We know how you feel. Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a wait. Season 5 is officially in the works, however, and should be available to stream in mid-2021.