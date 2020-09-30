My Hero Academia cosplayer terrifies as sinister Himiko Toga

A My Hero Academia cosplayer has shown off her perfect take on one of the anime's most terrifying characters, the blood-thirsty and unpredictable villain Himiko Toga.

The ultra-popular anime made it's stunning debut back in 2016, and has captured the hearts and imaginations of viewers across the globe as they follow the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man learning to control his newly found superpowers as he attempts to become the number one pro hero and fight against the evil League of Villains.

Throughout his time studying at U.A. High School, Deku has many ferocious and dangerous encounters with the villainous organization, and while they may be the bad guys in this epic story, one of the antagonists has enthralled fans above anyone else, with the sinister schoolgirl Himiko Toga quickly becoming a fan favorite, and one of the most popular characters from the series to cosplay.

While Himiko may not look terrifying at first glance, the young woman has a truly sinister side that matches her seemingly innocent shapeshifting quirk. To transform into someone else, Himiko needs the blood of her intended target, and make no mistake, she takes great pleasure in extracting the red liquid she needs, often carrying around a knife just on the off-chance that she encounters someone she can slice.

In fact, Toga often wears vials around her neck to collect any blood she needs, something that Instagram user 'pinkupandaa' captured perfectly in her incredible cosplay, complete with the massive and scary teeth that make up part of her headgear. Her hair is styled perfectly too, sitting either side of her head in two messy buns, just like the character.

Yuka has also matched her outfit too, with a red handkerchief tied around her neck, and her classic school uniform with a beige top and navy skirt. The cosplay is so good that it looks like Himiko has just been taken out of the show and dropped into real life, making this one of the best Toga cosplays we've seen.

Since it's release in 2016, My Hero Academia has become a fan-favorite across the globe, and for the first time ever, was dual broadcasted in both English and Japanese so viewers across the planet could catch all the action at the same time.

With Season 4 now completed, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the fifth, and while it has been confirmed, there's currently no release date or trailer.