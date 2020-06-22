My Hero Academia cosplayer takes to the sky with Hawks female twist

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral when she transformed into Hawks with an incredible female twist. The artist's unique costume of Keigo Takami will leave fans in awe.

My Hero Academia made its explosive debut in 2016, and became a worldwide phenomena. The anime's story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks connected with millions of viewers.

A talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life costume of the Number 2 Pro Hero Hawks. The stunning take on the winged hero is so good, it's almost as if the character has spread his wings and flown from out of the screen.

Female MHA cosplayer becomes real life Hawks

While most of the story centers on the students at U.A. High, the series also focuses on the Pro Heroes that protect society such as Hawks. The winged fighter made his anime debut at the end of Season 4 in the episode 'Japanese Hero Billboard Chart.'

Cosplayer 'sparkle_stache' posted her incredible outfit on Instagram, and showcased her unique female twist on Keigo Takami. Prolific photographer 'Martin Wong' captured her posing in his signature hero uniform which consists of a tan jacket with fur lining.

In the series, Hawks has messy blonde hair which Sparkle pulls off effortlessly with her long styled locks. Creatively, she mirrored his black golden patterned shirt, but instead turned it into a bodysuit.

In another gorgeous shot, this time taken by 'shaka.pics,' the cosplayer shows off the insane details of the costume, as the gigantic red wings spread out behind her. The amazing prop even has individual feathers separated out.

The artist also gave us a side look of her costume with the help of 'yorkinabox,' who took a photo of her looking to the sky as she readies for battle. Sparkle absolutely nailed Hawks' look, sporting his iconic yellow-tinted glasses.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014 in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Although it found worldwide success with its anime adaption by studio Bones.

For everything we know about the series return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.