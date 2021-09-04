My Hero Academia cosplayer takes to the sky as stunning female Hawks

Keigo Takami, better known as Hawks, has become a key character in My Hero Academia Season 5, and a brilliant cosplayer named Sakuraflor brought him to life in the most incredible way.

Hawks was first introduced in My Hero Academia Episode 87, and he’s been one of the most popular characters in the show ever since.

Not only can he fly using his Quirk, Fierce Wings, which manifests in the form of large red feathery wings on his back, but he can also telekinetically control his feathers and use them as weapons.

And since he’s been getting more screentime in My Hero Academia Season 5, Hawks cosplays have been popping up left, right, and center.

However, a popular cosplayer named Sakuraflor with more than 700,000 followers on TikTok has dished up the best one yet.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Sakura was kind enough to tell us what motivated her to do this stunning piece.

“Hawks had been on my list to cosplay for almost 2 years, but I was constantly too scared to cosplay him because he is my absolute favorite character!” she said. So, this year I finally gathered the courage to cosplay him, and I’m so happy I did!”

“In a way, I relate to him a lot, without spoiling too much… but the way he carries himself with this big happy-go-lucky attitude while still having so much going on in his life. He’s such a strong character, in my opinion!”

As for what she’s got in store next, Sakura said: “There are so many other My Hero Academia characters I would like to still cosplay, some of which I can’t really say because it would spoil things for the anime watchers.”

“I would love to still cosplay our Angry Pomeranian (Katsuki Bakugo) in his hero suit at some point as well!” she added.

Sakura also revealed that she and her team are working on a video project for a cover song involving Dabi and Hawks. If you’d like to stay in the loop and support her, you can find a link to all her socials by clicking here.