My Hero Academia cosplayer steps on her enemies as perfect Mt. Lady

My Hero Academia’s Mt. Lady was brought to life by a cosplayer’s jaw dropping re-creation. The artist’s incredibly accurate portrayal of the character brings the towering giant to life like never before.

My Hero Academia turned the anime world on its head when it stormed onto the scene in 2016. Its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called 'quirks' has become a worldwide phenomena.

The animations diverse cast of characters has made it a hit with cosplayers, and one talented artist has used her skills to transform into Yu Takeyama – better known by her hero moniker, Mt. Lady.

Cosplayer brings Mt. Lady to life

While the anime mainly focuses on teenager Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A High, the series often features Pro Heroes such as Mt Lady. The talented warrior hel's protect citizens from villains, and is celebrity in her own right.

Cosplayer 'natalia_ka_' shared a true-to-life take on the popular heroine, and wowed with her accurate costume. Photographer 'timbermingham' captured the artist posing in the character's iconic hero uniform.

Natalia perfectly recreated the heroine's flowing blonde hair which sits under her signature purple horns and face mask. The incredibly faithful tan and purple bodysuit was designed by 'brandonogilberto.'

The cosplay artist showed how faithful her costume is, capturing Mt. Lady's purple eyes in a close-up shot posted to Instagram. The hand-crafted mask and horns bring an extra level of depth and realism to her work.

In another shot taken by 'digitalalchemy.jp,' Natalia mimics the My Hero Academia character's stance from the show. Channeling her charming personality, she truly transforms into the Pro Hero.

My Hero Academia initially made its debut as a manga in 2014. However, its anime adaptation by Studio Bones turned it into a cultural juggernaut. The animation wrapped up its fourth season in April.

For everything we know about the show's return, check out our guide here. Those looking to catch up can watch all episodes on popular streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll.