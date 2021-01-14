Logo
My Hero Academia cosplayer smashes it as Twisted Tea Izuku Midoriya

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:07

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer lorentz_iwood next to Deku from My Hero Academia
YouTube: Lorentz iWood / Bones

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya a.k.a. Deku has been recreated perfectly by cosplayer Lorentz iWood, producing both casual and hero looks for the fan-favorite character.

One anime that seems to be an unlimited source of cosplay inspiration is My Hero Academia. The show began airing in 2016, adapted from a manga that was published prior, and since then has gone on to secure a huge fanbase.

The anime features a host of distinct characters who each have their own abilities, referred to as Quirks in the show. The Quirks dictate what abilities certain people have, and it often is tied into aspects of their personality and aesthetic.

Deku from my Hero Academia mid-scene

However Izuku Midoriya did not originally have a Quirk, something that ended up getting him bullied. Despite his lack of ability, he still dreamed of becoming a professional hero, with the anime following his journey alongside a host of other characters.

One cosplayer who recreated Izuku’s iconic look was Lorentz iWood, who took on the challenge of creating a range of different looks for the popular character.

In Deku’s hero look, Lorentz wears his green paneled jumpsuit with darker green strips running down the arms and in geometric formations on the torso. The tops of the sturdy green boots can be seen peeking over his knees, and contrast the chunky red utility belt and stark white gloves perfectly.

 

A post shared by Lorentz iWood (@lorentz_iwood)

The shaggy green hair and lightly freckled face are a great match for Izuku, and he completed the look with a can of Twisted Tea, a reference to the viral meme which commenters under the cosplay were loving.

Lorentz also showed off a more casual Izuku look with a bold red hoodie and ripped jeans – though he still carried over the air of coolness to both looks. The photos captured by Richard Arcel are stunning, and perfectly showcase the fantastic costume along with the vivid backdrops.

 

A post shared by Lorentz iWood (@lorentz_iwood)

This cosplayer has clearly put a lot of hard work into Izuku, and the results are absolutely amazing, looking just like the real version of the popular character.

Kill la Kill cosplayer destroys Honnōji Academy as perfect Mako

Published: 13/Jan/2021 19:02

by Brent Koepp
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @ottiemottie, @broderickeveslage

Kill La Kill

A talented cosplayer shared her stunning transformation into popular Kill la Kill character, Mako. The artist perfectly brings the heroine to life.

Kill la Kill was the surprise anime hit of 2013 and 2014 as viewers from around the world fell in love with Studio Trigger’s bombastic story. Almost a decade later, the show is still revered for its incredible animation and epic animation.

A cosplayer celebrated the show by sharing her mind-blowing true-to-life take on beloved character, Mako. She looks so much like the energetic heroine, it’s almost as if the Honnoji Academy student has rolled out of the screen.

Screenshot of Mako from Kill La Kill anime.
Studio Trigger
Mako has become one of the most popular characters in the 2013 anime.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes real life Mako

While most of the story revolves around Ryuko Matoi, the hot-headed protagonist soon becomes best friends with the adorable Mako. The vibrant student practically bounces off walls with energy, and helps the heroine get revenge on those who killed her father.

Cosplayer ‘ottiemottie’ made waves on Instagram after sharing an insanely accurate portrayal of the character. Photographer ‘broderickeveslage’ captured the artist recreating an iconic scene from the anime where the student grabs on to her blue skirt.

Ottie absolutely nailed Mako’s signature look by accurately depicting her Honnoji Academy uniform. Her attire includes a white sailor top and blue collar which runs around her neck, before turning into a tie across her chest.

In another shot on social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how faithful her costume actually is. She is truly looks like the real life version of Mako with her short bob brown hair cut and large hazel colored eyes.

Despite releasing nearly a decade ago, Kill la Kill continues to be one of the most popular modern animes of all time. Viewers can’t get enough of its entertaining plotline and over-the-top animation.

Fans looking to quench their thirst for more of the series are in luck as in 2019, Bandai Namco released a fighting video game called ‘IF’. All anime episodes are currently available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.