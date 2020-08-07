My Hero Academia cosplayer shows off perfect female Izuku Midoriya

An awesome My Hero Academia cosplayer has created an incredible female twist on My Hero Academia's most iconic character, Izuku Midoriya.

In a world where people are blessed with superpowers, young Izuku Midoriya is born quirk-less but still dreams of becoming a professional hero and saving civilians. A chance encounter with his idol All-Might turns his dream into reality, with the number one hero bestowing the legendary power of One For All on the young man, hoping he'll take his place as the new Symbol of Peace.

Of course, gaining superpowers as a teenager leads to plenty of issues, and with villains trying to wipe out the pro heroes for good, Izuku has to attempt to learn how to harness his new abilities while under constant threat, all while attending U.A. High School at the same time.

While Deku may be smaller than his fellow classmates and certainly lacks their control and confidence when using his quirk, his heart and determination have made him and the show unbelievably popular, making him one of anime’s most recognizable characters.

Cosplayer ‘muat0ri’ shared her take on the iconic character, putting an incredible female twist on the character, with Deku's green hair falling down across her shoulders.

While it may be a gender-swapped version of Izuku, it’s instantly recognizable, complete with metal mask hanging around her neck, white gloves with green accents around the wrist, and the green bodysuit that he wears when heading into battle or sports events at U.A. High.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014, although it truly exploded in popularity with its anime adaption by studio Bones.

Anyone looking to see what all the hype is about can jump into the show right now, with all episodes available on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation. The show’s fifth season has been confirmed, but likely won’t be released until 2021.