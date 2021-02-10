Logo
My Hero Academia cosplayer shines as explosive female Katsuki Bakugo

Published: 10/Feb/2021 8:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Bakugo Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @shellanin_

My Hero Academia

Katsuki Bakugo is one of the coolest characters in My Hero Academia, and despite his flaws, he’s a personal favorite to many fans, including a talented cosplayer named Shellanin.

My Hero Academia introduces Katsuki Bakugo as a rather unlikeable character. He’s rude, arrogant, and aggressive, which is probably due to the fact he’s naturally powerful compared to his peers.

However, he softens up a little as the series progresses thanks to a series of personal defeats and reality checks. His undesirable traits don’t completely fade, but he becomes more likable and seems to develop a kinship with his classmates.

For that reason, he’s become a popular choice among fans who love the fact he’s changing. Plus, the fact he’s incredibly strong and has an awesome quirk and hero costume makes him all the more appealing.

Bones / Crunchyroll
The short-tempered student is beloved by fans.

A popular cosplayer named Shellanin has already dressed up as other My Hero Academia characters including Himiko Toga and Camie Utsushimi. However, for one of her latest pieces, she decided to dress up as Katsuki Bakugo.

He also happens to be her favorite character, and it’s clear that her affinity towards him helped with the epic transformation.

“[Bakugo] Katsuki is my [favorite] My Hero Academia character,” she wrote. “I’m so happy to finally be cosplaying him!” Her fans were happy too because it turned out to be an absolute treat.

Shellanin captured all the important details in his costume. It includes everything from the black sleeveless tank top with an orange X in the center to the metallic neck brace, grenade-themed gauntlets, and utility belt.

But that’s not all. She didn’t forget about the knee guards, combat boots, and the trademark black mask with jagged flame-like shards protruding from the back. Admittedly, the costume was created and designed by the talented miccostumes. Still, Shellanin wore it so well, she made it her own.

All in all, it’s one of the best Katsuki Bakugo cosplays we’ve ever seen. My Hero Academia fans have been going nuts over it on social media, and rightfully so. Shellanin deserves all the kind words coming her way.

Demon Slayer Game: Release date, leaks, platforms & trailers

Published: 9/Feb/2021 12:20

by Alex Garton
Demon Slayer game
Ufotable/CyberConnect2

Demon Slayer

After the overwhelming success of the anime’s Season one back in 2019, game developer CyberConnect2 is creating a Demon Slayer video game. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title so far.

Based on the Japanese manga by Koyoharu, Season one of Demon Slayer took the anime world by storm back in 2019. Alongside the news that Season two of the series is expected to release in the Fall of 2021, fans are also looking forward to a Demon Slayer video game that is currently in development.

It’s no surprise that the Demon Slayer franchise has been chosen to get its own video game title. Alongside its popularity, the plot and theme of the anime is perfect for a video game narrative.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about the upcoming Demon Slayer title.

Demon Slayer game
Ufotable/CyberConnect2
The first Season of the Demon Slayer anime was released all the way back in 2019.

Demon Slayer game release date

Unfortunately, as of yet, we still don’t have an exact date release date for the Demon Slayer game. However, according to Crunchyroll, the title is still scheduled to launch at some point in 2021.

Although it’s frustrating CyberConnect2 hasn’t pinpointed a specific date just yet, it’s great news to hear that fans can expect to get their hands on the game before the end of the year. Of course, take this projection with a pinch of salt as there’s always a chance the title is delayed.

Demon Slayer game trailers and screenshots

At this point in time, CyberConnect2 has only released a single trailer for the title and it shows very little gameplay. However, it has successfully got fans hyped for the game’s release.

Luckily for us, Crunchyroll has released some impressive screenshots from the game and there’s no denying they look incredible:

Ufotable/CyberConnect2
Ufotable/CyberConnect2
Ufotable/CyberConnect2

Demon Slayer game platforms

Although Demon Slayer was only initially set to release on the PlayStation 4, that’s now changed and the title will be arriving on multiple platforms.

Fans can expect the Demon Slayer game to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam.

Demon Slayer gameplay

As we haven’t received a gameplay trailer for the title just yet, it’s difficult to predict exactly what kind of gameplay Demon Slayer will offer players.

However, the developer of the game, CyberConnect2, is responsible for titles such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm. From looking at these titles, we can expect the developers to create an impactful and impressive combat system.

There’s no doubt they’ll include a bunch of the character’s signature moves from the anime and deliver the quality gameplay experience fans are expecting. Just looking at the screenshots above, you can tell a lot of work has gone into the combat animations and abilities.

Demon Slayer video game
Ufotable/CyberConnect2
The Demon Slayer video game is set to release at some point in 2021.

For now, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Demon Slayer game set to release in 2021. Although there isn’t a huge amount of information surrounding the title, it’s exciting to know we can expect the release of the game to arrive at some point this year.

Don’t forget to keep track of this article as we’ll be updating it with the latest news, leaks, and information as soon as it becomes available.