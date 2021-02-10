My Hero Academia cosplayer shines as explosive female Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo is one of the coolest characters in My Hero Academia, and despite his flaws, he’s a personal favorite to many fans, including a talented cosplayer named Shellanin.

My Hero Academia introduces Katsuki Bakugo as a rather unlikeable character. He’s rude, arrogant, and aggressive, which is probably due to the fact he’s naturally powerful compared to his peers.

However, he softens up a little as the series progresses thanks to a series of personal defeats and reality checks. His undesirable traits don’t completely fade, but he becomes more likable and seems to develop a kinship with his classmates.

For that reason, he’s become a popular choice among fans who love the fact he’s changing. Plus, the fact he’s incredibly strong and has an awesome quirk and hero costume makes him all the more appealing.

A popular cosplayer named Shellanin has already dressed up as other My Hero Academia characters including Himiko Toga and Camie Utsushimi. However, for one of her latest pieces, she decided to dress up as Katsuki Bakugo.

He also happens to be her favorite character, and it’s clear that her affinity towards him helped with the epic transformation.

“[Bakugo] Katsuki is my [favorite] My Hero Academia character,” she wrote. “I’m so happy to finally be cosplaying him!” Her fans were happy too because it turned out to be an absolute treat.

Shellanin captured all the important details in his costume. It includes everything from the black sleeveless tank top with an orange X in the center to the metallic neck brace, grenade-themed gauntlets, and utility belt.

But that’s not all. She didn’t forget about the knee guards, combat boots, and the trademark black mask with jagged flame-like shards protruding from the back. Admittedly, the costume was created and designed by the talented miccostumes. Still, Shellanin wore it so well, she made it her own.

All in all, it’s one of the best Katsuki Bakugo cosplays we’ve ever seen. My Hero Academia fans have been going nuts over it on social media, and rightfully so. Shellanin deserves all the kind words coming her way.