My Hero Academia cosplayer shifts gravity as real life Ochako Uraraka

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral when she transformed herself in the real life version of Ochako Uraraka. The artist defies gravity with an insanely accurate Uravity costume.

My Hero Academia made its momentous debut in 2016, and became a worldwide phenomena. Viewers fell in love with the show's story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called 'quirks.'

A skilled cosplay artist shared her true-to-life take on the lovable student Ochako Uraraka. The faithful depiction of the heroine is so good, it's almost as if Uravity has floated out of the screen.

Advertisement

MHA cosplayer becomes Uravity

The series mainly focuses on the students at U.A. High – an institution which trains those gifted with incredible powers. Ochako is enrolled in Class 1-A, and has the ability to turn herself and others weightless with her Zero Gravity quirk.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer goes viral with Aang female twist



Popular cosplayer 'Mochi Chuu' became the popular heroine with an incredibly accurate re-creation. Photographer 'Federica Vinci' captured the artist posing as the student's alter ego, Uravity.

Advertisement

Mochi absolutely nailed Uraraka's iconic look, perfectly mirroring her short auburn bob hairstyle. She even faithfully depicted the signature pink blush on her cheekbones.

The cosplayer posted more pictures of her work on Instagram, and gave viewers a full glimpse of the character's hero uniform, which consists a blue and pink bodysuit.

Advertisement

In another shot, the cosplay artist brought Uravity's quirk to life with clever editing. Mochi's uniform is insanely detailed, from the glossy look of her suit, to the mega-sized gravity boots and wrist guards.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014, although it exploded in popularity with its anime adaption by studio Bones. The animated series recently wrapped up its fourth arc in April, and is on hiatus while new episodes are being worked on.

Read More: The Last Airbender cosplayer stuns as Princess Yue



For everything we know about the show's return, check out our guide here on the upcoming fifth season. Those looking to catch up in time can catch the story so far on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.