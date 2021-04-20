My Hero Academia cosplayer saves the day as Izuku Midoriya with female twist - Dexerto

Izuku Midoriya is the main protagonist in My Hero Academia, and naturally, that means he’s a smash hit among cosplayers, including Summerdru, who went Plus Ultra with this exceptional piece.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is underway, and many talented cosplayers have come out of the woodwork to celebrate the occasion.

As the story develops, there’ll be plenty of new heroes and villains for them to transform into. However, there will also be fresh takes on familiar heroes, including Izuku Midoriya, the show’s star.

We’ve seen many different takes on the hero since the show began, and they’re all unique in their own way. However, it’s always nice to see cosplayers push the limits and create their own versions of their favorite characters regardless of gender, and that’s what Summerdru has done.

Advertisement

“I had to do a Deku cosplay with the new season coming out! I’m super excited for it. It’s still my favorite,” she said. “Decided to take some pictures outside this time. The wind was blowing hair everywhere, but I kind of like how it turned out.”

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer jumps into the fray as Froppy

She wasn’t the only one who liked how it turned out. More than 4,000 fans were in the same boat, too. They showered her with likes and comments to show their support, and we wanted to do the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (^з^)-☆ (@summerdru)

The outfit itself is simple enough. It’s a one-piece costume created from the massively talented miccostumes, who is no stranger in the scene. It comes with a pair of white gloves too.

Advertisement

However, Summerdru added her own spin with make-up and painted on freckles, and of course, a delightful messy frizzled mop of hair colored green to round off the look. It’s incredible from top to bottom.

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral on TikTok as Bakugo

It’s not the first My Hero Academia character she has cosplayed, and it won’t be the last. So, if you want to check out more, you can find them all on her Instagram page by following this link.