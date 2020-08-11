My Hero Academia cosplayer represents Class 1-A as Ochako Uraraka

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral after sharing her incredible costume of Ochako Uraraka. The artist's adorable take on the character's U.A. High school look will warm fans' hearts.

My Hero Academia has continued to take the world by storm, becoming an absolute cultural phenomena since its anime debut in 2016. Viewers can't get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

Bringing one of the show's most popular characters to life, a talented cosplayer shared an insanely accurate costume of Ochako Uraraka. The fan looks so much like the heroine, it's almost as if she's floated her way out of the screen and into real life.

My Hero Academia cosplayer brings Uraraka to life

While the popular anime is filled with professional heroes, the bulk of the story centers on the students of Class 1-A at U.A. High. The prestigious institute trains talented teenagers like Ochako whose superpower is Zero Gravity.

Prolific cosplayer Alex 'Pockythief' Marie brought the adorable character to life, transforming into Uraraka in her school attire. Photographer Cameron 'redeemarts' captured the artist as she mirrored a scene from the first season.

Pocky nailed the heroine's uniform, re-creating U.A. High's iconic gray and green striped blazer as well as her pleated skirt. The cosplayer struck a pose as the heroine and portrayed her bubbly personality by clasping her hands together.

In a close-up shot, Alex gives us a better view at how much detail went into capturing Ochako's signature style. The artist perfectly depicted her short bob haircut, as well as her long eyelashes that hang over her striking brown eyes.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, she also created the student's hero uniform, and became her alter ego Uravity. In another picture taken by 'cosplaysnap', Pocky strikes the character's signature pose.

My Hero Academia originally made its 2014 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. However its anime adaptation by Studio Bones two years later made it a worldwide hit.

The animation wrapped up its fourth arc in April. For everything we know about its fifth season return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll or Funimation.