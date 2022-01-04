My Hero Academia cosplayer melts anime fans hearts as cheerful Mina Ashido

A My Hero Academia cosplayer named Shayriel took on the difficult task of transforming into Mina Ashido and passed the test with flying colors, leaving fans speechless in the process.

Tina, also known as Shayriel on Instagram, has pulled off many incredible cosplays throughout the years. She’s done everything from Ty Lee from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Rabbit Hero Miruko from My Hero Academia.

The latest one to catch our eye was another character from the My Hero Academia universe; Mina Ashido. She is known for her unique appearance, which consists of pink skin, black and yellow eyes, and yellow horns.

Mina’s quirk, Acid, gives her the ability to secrete a corrosive liquid from her body. She can control how soluble and viscous it is, letting her do everything from sliding around to making walls and even melting objects.

MHA cosplayer becomes Mina Ashido

Shayriel’s take on Mina is flawless from head to toe. She matched the pink skin, fluffy pink hair, and yellow horns to perfection. She also nailed the yellow horns, black and yellow eyes, the overall upbeat vibe.

What really makes it stand out, though, is how well she tied Mina’s acid-proof hero costume into the rest of the look. It consists of a skin-tight purple and turquoise bodysuit covered in a sleeveless unbuttoned waistcoat.

Shayriel said the bodypaint was “annoying” to wear. But overall, she felt “so comfortable” while dressed as the hero. It can be seen in the beaming smile on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina aka Shayriel (@shayrielcosplay)

Mina isn’t the most popular hero in the show. In fact, according to the latest official popularity polls, she’s 41st, which is a far cry from the likes of Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki.

However, it’s nice to see her get some love from the cosplay community, especially when it’s done by someone as talented as Shayriel.