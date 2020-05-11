My Hero Academia cosplayer manipulates gravity as Ochako Uraraka

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral with an insanely accurate Ochako Uraraka outfit. The artist’s adorable take on Uravity will warm fan’s hearts as she uses her quirk to defy gravity.

While originating as a manga in 2014, My Hero Academia has become a worldwide phenomena with its anime adaptation. The series' story about a school that trains teenagers with powers called ‘quirks’ has connected with millions of viewers.

Its varied cast of characters has also made it wildly popular in the cosplay community. And prolific artist ‘Enji Night’ took things to the next level by sharing her mind blowing true-to-life costume of popular heroine Ochako Uraraka.

Cosplayer wows as My Hero Academia’s Uravity

One of the most popular characters in the show is Uraraka. The lovable and kind personality becomes close with protagonist Izuku Midoriya. The heroine’s quirk is Zero Gravity, and anything she touches becomes completely weightless.

Cosplayer Enji Night went viral, when she transformed herself into ‘Uravity’ – the anime character’s superhero alias. Popular photographer ‘copycatcosplay’ captured her striking a gravity defying pose in the air.

The artist looks exactly like the MHA character, accurately depicting her short brown bob hairstyle, while wearing her signature black and pink bodysuit. Channeling her energetic spirit, she perfectly mirrors her stance from the show.

Enji shared more pictures of her work on Instagram, and gave viewers a glimpse into how much work went into making it. Unlike most cosplays of the character, her belt, wrist guards, and Uraraka’s iconic gravity boots are all separate pieces.

The depth and faithful portrayal of Uravity’s hero uniform is mind blowing to say the least. Cleverly, she used a set of stairs to make it look like she’s using her Zero Gravity quirk and levitating above the ground.

Taking things to the next level, the artist made a video dressed up in character and struck her iconic hand pose. The adorable video exploded on social media, and at the time of writing has an astonishing 481k views.

My Hero Academia continues to be a smash hit, pulling in insane numbers on the manga charts. The anime adaptation also recently wrapped up its season four arc in April. For everything we know about the show's return, check out our guide here.

Those curious what all the fuss is about can embark on the Midoriya’s epic journey to becoming the world’s best hero by watching the episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation. You will also want to watch the theatrical film Heroes Rising, which came out this February.