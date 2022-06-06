My Hero Academia cosplayer makes waves as amazing Froppy

My Hero Academia cosplayer shikarakumi left fans speechless with her phenomenal take on Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, as hype towards the upcoming season begins to grow.



My Hero Academia Season 6 is set to kick off in a couple of months, and the excitement for its much-anticipated arrival is growing by the minute.

Cosplayers have been getting back into the swing of things, too. They’ve ramped up their efforts to bring their favorite characters to life.

Shikarakumi, a talented cosplayer whose dazzling recreation of Kai’Sa from League of Legends made headlines on Dexerto earlier in 2022, is one of them, and her take on Froppy is out of this world.

Shikarakumi’s cosplay has got it all, from the dark green hair and matching face paint to the green, black, and yellow wetsuit. It looks utterly flawless from top to bottom and looks about as authentic as possible.

What’s interesting though, is that while she did include the trademark goggles on top of her head like other cosplayers, she superimposed a two-dimensional image of them in the photo rather than making them, and it turned out great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumi クミ (@shikarakumi)

She also included two other pictures in the gallery, one of which showcased her hair in more detail, while the other emphasized a different pose and featured another cosplay she did — one of Froppy’s classmate, Uraraka Ochaco.

Shikarakumi didn’t miss a beat and absolutely nailed the transformation, which is something her fans have come to expect after seeing her dish up countless other cosplays throughout the years. We can’t wait to see what she’s got planned next.