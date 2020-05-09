My Hero Academia cosplayer leads The Big 3 into battle as Nejire Hado

A skilled My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral when she transformed into one of the show’s most popular characters, Nejire Hado. The artist creates waves as a Big 3 student at U.A. High.

My Hero Academia’s rise has been meteoric ever since its epic debut in 2016. The anime adaptation has become a cultural phenomena, as viewers connected with its story about a school that trains teenagers with powers called quirks.

An extremely talented artist shared her mind blowing costume of Nejire Hado. The detailed portrayal of the powerful student brings her to life like never before. It’s almost as if the heroine has blasted her way out of the screen.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia cosplayer wows as Nejire Hado

Most of the anime takes place at U.A. High, a premiere school that trains young adults with quirks. However, ranking at the top is The Big 3 – the institution's most powerful students. Nejire is one of them, and can create energy waves.

Cosplayer ‘Sakuraflor' shared her take on the MHA character, and faithfully re-created the heroine's look that is so true to the show. Photographer 'brakeco_' captured her striking Hado's heroic pose from the series.

Read More: Kill la Kill cosplayer destroys life fibers as Ryuko Matoi



The artist's body suit was created by Esra 'jinougacosplay' and is full of details. The outfit perfectly mirror's Nejire's blue and mint-green hero uniform. The cosplayer even used contact lens by MinqueCosplayWebshop to accurately depict the student's eyes.

Advertisement

Sakura took more pictures while dressed as the heroine, and in another stunning shot she sits across a set of stairs. The image could easily be mistaken for a scene from out of the manga.

In the plot, Nejire's quirk is called Motion Waves, and she blasts energy at her foes. To represent that, her hero outfit has green and blue spirals around her wrists and hair – which the artist nailed effortlessly.

The cosplayer also channeled Hado's bubbly and kind personality, by striking another pose where she points her yellow gloves to her smile. At the time of writing, the post has over 1.9k likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia wrapped up its fourth season arc in April, so fans will have to wait a while before they get new episodes. For everything we know so far about the show's return, check out our guide here.

Read More: Witcher 3 cosplayer warps Ciri through dimensions



Those looking to see what all the hype is about can catch the series in its entirety on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation. In February, the anime also released a theatrical film called Heroes Rising, which you won't want to miss.