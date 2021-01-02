Logo
My Hero Academia cosplayer joins League of Villains as bloodthirsty Himiko Toga

Published: 2/Jan/2021 7:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Despairhebi / Viz Media

Himiko Toga My Hero Academia

A cosplayer named Angel re-created her favorite villain from My Hero Academia, Himiko Toga, in the most incredible way, and even managed to get all the details right from head to toe.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular animes right now, and naturally, that means it’s a smash-hit among cosplayers too. Interestingly, of all the characters in the show, Himiko Toga keeps popping up time and time again in the cosplay community.

She is one of the most cold-blooded and ruthless villains in the show. However, fans can’t help but adore her weirdly charming and absurdly bubbly personality. It’s a stark contrast to how sinister she is beneath the surface.

Plus, the fact she looks like an inconspicuous petite and pale girl despite her status as one of the most dangerous characters makes her even more appealing. Love her or hate her, there’s no doubt that she’s made a strong impression on most fans.

My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Cosplay
Viz Media
Himiko Toga is a popular choice among cosplayers despite being a villain.

A cosplayer named Angel, also known as despairhebi, reminded fans how talented she is by sharing her awesome Himiko Toga cosplay once again to celebrate the new year. It captures every little detail of her traditional school uniform outfit, which consists of a shirt, skirt, knee-high socks, and brown shoes, as well as a beige cardigan, red-scarf, and collar.

But what makes it even more fascinating is how good the mask and the contraption around her neck look. For those who don’t know, Himiko Toga uses them, as well as the canisters attached to them, to draw blood from others and use it with her quirk, Transform.

Angel rounds it off nicely by matching her hair and dishing out a picture-perfect pose. All the pieces come together and round off nicely to capture Himiko Toga’s overall attitude and vibe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel 🐍 (@despairhebi)

Angel’s cosplays are always heavily praised among her fans. However, this one has been gaining lots of traction from other people too. It seems like everyone knows a quality piece when they see one.

2021 is bound to be an exciting year for My Hero Academia fans. The show’s return is not too far away, and it’s going to cover some exciting storyline arcs.

But until then, at least we’ve got plenty of cosplayers like Angel to bring all of our favorite characters to life.

Demon Slayer cosplayer wows as true-to-life Nezuko Kamado

Published: 31/Dec/2020 20:33

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Demon Slayer protagonist Nezuko Kamado next to cosplayer.
Ufotable / Instagram: @olkaaklo

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer made waves on Instagram with her mind-blowing transformation into Nezuko Kamado. The artist wowed after sharing the insanely accurate take on the anime heroine. 

Ever since its explosive debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has transcended into a worldwide phenomena. The show has become so popular that its first theatrical film Mugen Train has become Japan’s highest grossing movie of all time.

Prolific Russian cosplayer ‘olkaaklo‘ celebrated the beloved series by bringing lead protagonist Nezuko Kamado to life with a stunning costume. The artist looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if the character has clawed her way out of the screen.

Ufotable
The 2019 anime series has become a worldwide phenomena.

Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns as real life Nezuko

The groundbreaking anime follows the Kamado siblings as they look to avenge the their family who are killed at the start of the story. Surviving the same attack, Nezuko is tragically turned into a demon by a curse. Her brother Tanjiro spends the bulk of the series trying find a cure for it.

Popular cosplayer ‘olkaaklo’ made waves on social media after showcasing her insanely accurate recreation of the heroine. The Russian artist posted a selfie next to a screenshot of the character on Instagram to show much she looks like the beloved protagonist.

Olkaaklo posed as Nezuko while biting down on a prop bamboo gag created by ‘aoshi_ame‘. In the show, Kamado uses the wooden item to dig her teeth into to stop herself from attacking humans. The Russian also faithfully mirrored her flowing black hair, including the pink ribbon that sits on the side of her head.

The cosplay artist teamed up with talented photographer ‘dorian_photoart’ who captured her posing in Nezuko’s iconic pink-patterned yukata. She perfectly depicted the heroine’s striking purple eyes and long fingernails which she uses to slash enemies.

Originally debuting in 2016 as a manga, Demon Slayer’s anime adaption in 2019 has propelled the series into one of the most popular animated franchises in the world. Its 2019 film, Mugen Train, has taken Japan’s box office by storm, becoming the country’s highest-grossing movie of all time and knocking Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away off the top spot.

The popular movie will be making its debut in North America some time in 2021. Those wanting to catch up before it releases can watch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll.