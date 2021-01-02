My Hero Academia cosplayer joins League of Villains as bloodthirsty Himiko Toga - Dexerto

A cosplayer named Angel re-created her favorite villain from My Hero Academia, Himiko Toga, in the most incredible way, and even managed to get all the details right from head to toe.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular animes right now, and naturally, that means it’s a smash-hit among cosplayers too. Interestingly, of all the characters in the show, Himiko Toga keeps popping up time and time again in the cosplay community.

She is one of the most cold-blooded and ruthless villains in the show. However, fans can’t help but adore her weirdly charming and absurdly bubbly personality. It’s a stark contrast to how sinister she is beneath the surface.

Plus, the fact she looks like an inconspicuous petite and pale girl despite her status as one of the most dangerous characters makes her even more appealing. Love her or hate her, there’s no doubt that she’s made a strong impression on most fans.

A cosplayer named Angel, also known as despairhebi, reminded fans how talented she is by sharing her awesome Himiko Toga cosplay to celebrate the new year. It captures every detail of her traditional school uniform outfit, which consists of a shirt, skirt, knee-high socks, brown shoes, beige cardigan, and a red-scarf.

But what makes it even more fascinating is how good the mask and the canisters around her neck look. For those who don’t know, Himiko Toga uses them to draw blood from others and use it with her quirk, Transform.

Angel rounds it off nicely by matching her hair and dishing out a picture-perfect pose. All the pieces come together and round off nicely to capture Himiko Toga’s overall attitude and vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel 🐍 (@despairhebi)

Angel’s cosplays are always heavily praised among her fans. However, this one has been gaining lots of traction from other people too. It seems like everyone knows a quality piece when they see one.

2021 is bound to be an exciting year for My Hero Academia fans. The show’s return is not too far away, and it’s going to cover some exciting storyline arcs.

But until then, at least we’ve got plenty of cosplayers like Angel to bring all of our favorite characters to life.