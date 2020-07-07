My Hero Academia cosplayer is ready for action as awesome Froppy

My Hero Academia remains one of the most popular animes in the world, and while the series may follow the story of Izuku Midoriya, Froppy has captured hearts around the world, and comes to life in his incredible cosplay of the frog-like hero.

Midoriya meets a host of crazy characters with mindblowing quirks when he enrolls at U.A. High School, where he hopes to learn how to master his newly-found superpowers which he inherited from his idol All-Might, and use them to become the world's number one hero.

While she may not be the most powerful of heroes, Tsuyu Asui quickly captured the hearts of viewers across the globe and has become one of the series' most cosplayed characters, with Instagram user 'evvils' showing her appreciation for the character with a perfect cosplay.

Froppy can often be seen as shy and measured, rarely speaking out and preferring to take a back seat in school activities, but don't let that fool you, as Asui is as brave and fearless as they come. While it may not always be evident, her solo battle against a group of villains while out learning with professionals early in her time at U.A. removed any doubt about her strength or combat prowess.

Madi is clearly a huge fan of the character, showing off her perfect recreation of Froppy, complete with the instantly-recognizable green bodysuit she wears when fighting off enemies. Perched on top of her head is the classic golden goggles, while she captured the white harness that covers Asui's torso and waist perfectly.

Perhaps the coolest part of this cosplay though is the shoes, which include some added details to make them look frog-like, truly capturing the hero's identity.

My Hero Academia started life as a manga in 2014, but the anime adaptation saw it hurtle to worldwide acclaim, and is one of the most-watched anime in the world, with both the subtitled and dubbed versions drawing in viewers from around the planet.

The fourth series has officially finished in Japan, however, the dubbed version with English speakers is a few episodes behind, with just a few episodes left for those who prefer to hear the story in the language.