My Hero Academia cosplayer invents perfect Mei Hatsume look

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime titles in the world, and a talented cosplayer has created a perfect replica of U.A. High's master inventor Mei Hatsume.

While the series follows the main character Izuku Midoriya on his quest to harness his superpower known as a quirk, Deku meets lots of side characters along the way at his time attending U.A. High School, and perhaps none are quite as interesting as the strange but inventive Mei Hatsume.

While many who attend U.A. High have incredible superpowers, Hatsume is actually quirkless, but that doesn't mean she isn't incredibly strong, using her natural gifts to create and invent gadgets that not only give her an upper hand in combat but also helps other students hoping to become professional heroes to control or maximize their strength with unique tools.

While Hatsume's talent is unquestionable, it's not what has attracted fans across the world to the character, as many fall in love with her almost overbearing personality, known for getting up close and personal with anyone she meets. The genius may be shameless in the advertising of her creations, but her determination to succeed is unrivaled and views failure as a step to success rather than a roadblock.

Instagram user 'anpanman_cos2' is clearly a huge fan, showing off her incredible version of the character while wearing the classic blue and silver U.A. High gym uniform. Anpanman captured the character perfectly, with her pink hair flowing down to her shoulders, and even wearing a perfect version of the Mei's red and gold goggles perched on top of her head, mimicking the inventor with astonishing accuracy.

My Hero Academia continues to be a smash hit around the world, as viewers continue to tune-in in their droves to watch the story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates as they become pro heroes, and take on the evil League of Villains.

The fourth series of the popular anime came to a dramatic conclusion in April 2020, but fans will need to be patient for the next chapter, as no release date for a fifth season has been confirmed.